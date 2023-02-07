Scientists build real-life "Terminator 2" type robot that can melt into liquid, escape jail, and resolidify

The Robot Photo by (Wang and Pan et al.)

Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have created a tiny "Terminator 2"- style robot that can melt and resolidify itself on command, allowing it to escape from confined spaces. The scientists embedded microscopic chunks of magnetic neodymium, boron and iron into liquid gallium (a metal with a low melting point) and left it to solidify.

So similar to the scary T-1000 from "Terminator 2," the robot can shape-shift. Magnets are used to cause the miniature robot to melt to more liquid form. The researchers recorded the robot changing into a puddle then flowing out of the bars of a cage, then regrouping itself back into soli form outside the cage. The researchers published their results on Jan 25 in the journal " Matter".

Giving robots the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality," lead author Chengfeng Pan, an engineer at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, said in a statement. "Now, we're pushing this material system in more practical ways to solve some very specific medical and engineering problems."

The researchers already can envision several potential medical and tech applications for this type of research. The robot has been able to fix circuits by going into tight tough to reach spots and then transforming itself into solder. They've even melted it into a screw socket and resolidified it to become a mechanical screw. And they've used it to remove a foreign object from a model stomach.

The researchers use magnetic induction to remotely heat the inside of the robot, which creates the magic melting trick and also make the robot movable, when it is solid again. The inspiration came from the animal world. Sea Cucumbers are animals that are able to switch between soft and stiff states, to protect themselves or change the amount of weight they can carry.

