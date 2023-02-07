Governor of Texas rolls out plan for statewide TikTok ban

TX State Flag

The Republican governor of Texas Greg Abbott , rolled out a statewide plan to ban TikTok from state owned devices and networks This follows an order he signed back in December 2020 to crack down on the use of the social media app.

The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored,” Abbott said in a statement.
Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity,” he added.

Gov Abbott's plan would ban downloads and the use of TikTok and other prohibited items on any electronic devices the state of Texas issues, and state issued internet networks.

This would apply to employees, contractors, and students as well. The contractors and employees would be prohibited from doing state business on the banned technologies as well.

Several Republican governors have already issued similar bans on government devices, including in Ohio, South Dakota and Maryland. Former President and 2024 candidate Donald Trump and many of his allies have also proposed a national full stop ban on the TikTok app. 

We’re sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed TikTok bans—policies that will do nothing to advance cybersecurity—beginning to impact universities’ ability to share information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

TikTok is very popular in the United States with millions of users, particularly young people age 14-19. It is statistically the second most popular network for that age group, only behind YouTube.

It is unclear what the response would be if there were a full national ban on the app. Many analysts have expressed concern at the possible fallout.

What do you think about these governors suggesting bans on TikTok?

Do you think there should be a national ban or not?

Are you a fan of TikTok? Do you know someone who is?

