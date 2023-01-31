Insurance companies refuse to insure some Kia/Hyundai cars that are easy to steal

Insurance giants Progressive and State Farm have announced they are no longer writing car insurance policies for certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles that have become some of the most stolen vehicles in America.

The vehicles, some from model year 2015 through 2019, are twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles in the same age group. This is because they lack basic anti-theft technology that most modern vehicles have, according to a research report the Highway Loss Data Institute.

Most of these Kia/Hyundai cars from the 2015-2019 years do not include an engine immobilizer system. Kia/Hyundai has stated that they are not able to add the system to vehicles who lack it. In response, they are offering some customers a wheel locking device, such as The Club, a very popular low tech anti-theft device that reached peak popularity way back in the 1990s.

State Farm has temporarily stopped writing new business in some states for certain model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles because theft losses for these vehicles have increased dramatically,” the insurer told CNN. “This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry.”
Given that we price our policies based on the level of risk they represent, this explosive increase in thefts in many cases makes these vehicles extremely challenging for us to insure,” Progressive spokesman Jeff Sibel wrote to CNN. “In response, in some geographic areas we have increased our rates and limited our sale of new insurance policies on some of these models.”

Analysts and customers point to other issues, such as what will now be the resale or trade in value of these vehicles going forward? Also, many video clips of people showing how to hot wire and steal these particular vehicles have gone viral in internet "challenges".

It is unclear if all this loss of value to the customers who own these vehicles will result in private, or possible class action litigation. Both Progressive and State Farm have also announced that they will continue to cover drivers who already have current insurance plans on these vehicles. They will not write any additional plans on these specific vehicles any longer.

What do you think about these two companies refusing to write insurance on these cars?

