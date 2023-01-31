CA Gov. Newsom says 2nd Amendment is becoming a 'suicide pact'

Liberal Protester Photo by Heather Mount on Unsplash

California Governor Gavin Newsom blasted the Second Amendment as his state dealt with three mass shootings in three days, last week. This comes after a recent trip to the White House in D.C.

While at the White House, the governor made a comment to the press, saying he was there to measure the drapes (when he moves in). It is unclear if Newsom was joking, or merely making a serious statement while smiling.

Newsom was on another visit Monday evening last week with victims of the violent Monterey Park shooting when he received a report that there was yet another shooting in Half Moon Bay, that killed another 7 Californians.

Just a few hours earlier, he told CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell that the Second Amendment, which many Americans hold near and dear, is “becoming a suicide pact.”

It should be noted that of course the governor travels with a heavily armed and trained security detail himself, but Ms. O'Donnell did not point this out. California has some of the most stringent gun control measures in the United States. Many of the Governor's comments on the 2nd amendment have echoed those from the Biden White House, and the Democrat party writ large.

The Washington Post noted, “The state’s strict gun laws are incapable of fully preventing gun violence in a country where gun ownership is widely considered a constitutionally protected right, firearms move freely between states with vastly different regulations and gun-control measures are dotted with exceptions.”

In recent days, Newsom has blamed outside guns brought into California as the driver of the violence. This too seems consistent with more liberal states that have restrictive gun laws. Officials in New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia also publicly have a tendency to again blame outside guns being brought into their jurisdictions from elsewhere.

What do you think about Governor Newsom's comments regarding guns in America?