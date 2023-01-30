Report: USA could run out of munitions fast in a war with China, defense industry not prepared

US Flag Photo by Samuel Branch on Unsplash

A recent conservative leaning think-tank report is sounding the alarm about the status of the U.S. military's stockpiles of crucial weapons systems and the capacity of the military/industrial complex to ramp up production.

The report cautions that American forces could blow through current precision weapon stockpiles in not even a week in a full-scale war with China over the island of Taiwan. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) dropped a 44-page report last week that warned,

According to a series of CSIS war games, the United States would likely run out of some munitions – such as long-range, precision-guided munitions – in less than one week in a Taiwan Strait conflict." The center also included that the war in Ukraine has "exposed serious deficiencies in the U.S. industrial base..."

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) says that he's "very" worried about this state of affairs,

Our defense industrial base is broken. I signed off on all foreign military weapon sales three years ago. They have yet to go into Taiwan, so we need that deterrence. But if we don't have the weapons, that's as critical for deterrence."

House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Adam Smith (D-Wash.) concurred and told Bream the situation is a "huge problem" and that "we don't have the industrial base, and we don't have the ability to ramp up that industrial base."

In a notable and increasingly rare moment of bipartisanship, both lawmakers concurred. They both said the federal government, the Biden White House, and the Department of Defense (Led by former general Lloyd Austin) are all woefully underprepared in event of the need to protect Taiwan.

The CSIS report pointed out low inventories of quite a few munitions and their accompanying support systems. Javelin anti-armor weapons, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 155mm howitzers, 155mm artillery rounds, and counter-artillery radars.

Systems where inventories were only at a medium level include the Excalibur precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), and Harpoon coastal defense systems. CSIS also says the current Harpoon inventories may be insufficient during wartime.

Many analysts have also expressed concern at the United States' burn rate of munitions, and money, from the war in Ukraine. As the conflict drags on, whatever stockpile shortfalls are projected, will bend the curve even lower.

In short, they conclude America is blowing their wad in Ukraine, and industry does not seem to be ready for any other contingencies, in their estimation.

Do you think America should be heavily involved in arming Ukraine?

Do you think America can handle major war on two fronts at a time, including against China?