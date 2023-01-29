NY lawmakers will codify abortion in state constitution, then voters to decide

On Tuesday afternoon the Democrat majority New York state legislature passed an amendment that would constitutionally guarantee abortion rights among other protections.

This ostensibly was done in response to the federal overturning of legal abortion in Roe v. Wade. As of now, the vast majority of legal abortion options dude to the old Roe law, are no longer available.

As other states take extreme measures to stymie progress and roll back reproductive rights, New York will always lead the way to combat discrimination in all forms and protect abortion access,” Gov. Kathy Hochul (D)

This is the second time this bill has passed both the state assembly (house) and the state senate. So now the voters of New York State will decide on the measure, by referendum on the 2024 ballot.

Today, we passed the Equality Amendment for the second time, which, if approved by the people, would enshrine in our constitution expanded protections for the civil rights of New Yorkers and ensure that no one is denied the opportunity to fully participate in society on the basis of their identity,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said in remarks.

The abortion question has been a hot button issue in America for decades. Finally in 2022, after much legal wrangling between the political left and the right, the Supreme Court settled the issue. Roe v. Wade was struck down. Many Democratic activists across the nation have been apoplectic and motivated to mobilize.

It remains to be seen what the voters of New York will decide on the issue in 2024. There were some surprises last election cycle in more conservative states like Kansas, regarding abortion ballot initiatives. Many analysts were surprised at the more moderate outcome of some of those referenda.

Do you believe abortion should be legal? Or do you think it should be illegal.

Do you think there should be exceptions in certain circumstances, or not?

