Today I highlight a recipe for spaghetti pasta in a red wine sauce. "Drunken Pasta" (spaghetti) Spaghetti All'ubriaco is a classic Italian dish that has been enjoyed for many generations. This dish has arguably very simple ingredients and bold flavors.

To make this Drunken Pasta Spaghetti, you will need:

1 pound spaghetti

1 cup red wine

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook spaghetti according to the package directions until al dente (firm but tender). Reserve 1 cup of pasta water. While the spaghetti is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Pour in the red wine and bring to a simmer. Cook until the wine has reduced by half, about 8-10 minutes. Drain the cooked spaghetti and add it to the pan with the wine reduction. Toss to coat the pasta. Add the reserved pasta water, 1/4 cup at a time, to create a creamy sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with grated parmesan cheese.

I recommend using a good amount of water. You need a gallon of water for a box of pasta. I suggest adding about 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon of salt for each gallon of water, it will give flavor, and it is the right intake of sodium for your diet. If possible, use sea salt, it has a nice natural flavor. The pasta needs to be hard-boiling the whole time. Follow the cooking times on the box of the pasta, they are perfect, if you strain the pasta and serve it as we recommend it, it’s going to be good. -Chef Lorenzo Boni (on how to make pasta al dente texture)

This dish is a combination of the bold flavors of red wine and the creamy texture of pasta. The spaghetti is coated in a rich, flavorful sauce that many find impresses dinner guests. The addition of garlic and parmesan cheese can enhance the taste, further adding to the complexity of the taste.

Do you prefer white wine or red wine?

What do you think about wine and pasta together in the way of this recipe?

Are you going to try it?