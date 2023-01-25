Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram, Meta announces.

Dog and Tablet Photo by Cookie the Pom on Unsplash

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, says it will reinstate Donald Trump's accounts on both platforms in the coming weeks.

The former president and 2024 presidential candidate has already been reinstated on Twitter. There is reporting that Trump is planning to begin tweeting again, possibly in the coming days.

Democrat opposition groups have vociferously lobbied against Trump being able to return to any major social media platform. Trump has not been allowed to post on Facebook and Instagram since his accounts were cut off after the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

At that time, Facebook declared the ban was indefinite. Later, Mark Zuckerberg and friends created a board of several people to make the decision. The board subsequently determined that ban on Trump would last for two years. Today (Wednesday) is the day; and they lifted the ban.

Our determination is that the risk [to public safety] has sufficiently receded,” Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog post. “As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

Nick Clegg is a former prime minister of the United Kingdom, known to some as England. Some analysts, particularly on the left, think Clegg is a fall guy for the decision. They believe that Zuckerberg is delegating to the board because he's too weak to take the heat himself.

Mr. Trump raised hundreds of millions of dollars for his campaigns and also the Republican National Commitee on both platforms Facebook and Instagram. Many GOP analysts have already stated their position that these platforms will likely also play a significant role in helping Trump going forward.

