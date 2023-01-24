A majority of New Yorkers want George Santos to resign, according to new poll.

Alpha Tango

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmq07_0kOfx8kS00
Santos in Suit Santos in DragPhoto byAssociated Press

A significant majority of voters (59%), in New York want for newly elected Rep. George Santos to step down, after several weeks of almost daily bombshells about apparent mistruths he has made about his personal and professional record.

He has claimed that his mother was in one of the twin-towers at World Trade and barely escaped on 9/11. He's said that he played on a volleyball scholarship at Baruch College. He's suggested that he had a company that lost several employees' lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Pictures surfaced of Santos doing drag shows in Brazil, to which he denied, then later admitted to. A homeless veteran claims that Santos, under the alias Anthony Devolder, swindled him and his dead dog out of $3,000 on a bogus GoFundMe. He (Santos) also claimed he was Jewish. Subsequently, he changed his story to say no, he meant Jew-"ish".

Virtually every salacious claim (several more than mentioned here) against Mr. Santos has publicly checked out to be true, through various media outlets. It appears to many that Santos is a pathological liar who was dishonest with the voters in order to get elected.

I am going to outwork any of the pundits and talking heads that are out there saying I should resign, that I’m unfit for office,” Santos told reporters earlier this month. “When 142 people ask me to resign, I’ll resign.”

Later Santos clarified that he meant to say 142,000 people, the approximate number of voting age constituents in his district. Santos has received some committee assignments, but he also is dealing with a number of federal and local investigations, seeking info on his personal and campaign finances.

Some analysts in both the GOP and the Democrat party, have questioned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's motives in not ostracizing Santos from the GOP conference. Many of the analysts say that the close vote margins in the House makes every single GOP member important to McCarthy in terms of passing his agenda.

Do you think George Santos should resign, or should he be given a chance to continue?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# George Santos# Kevin McCarthy# Politics# HouseGOP# Elections

Comments / 3

Published by

Sports, Technology, Politics, Business, Pets, Automotive, Opinion Editorials,

Louisville, KY
340 followers

More from Alpha Tango

NY lawmakers will codify abortion in state constitution, then voters to decide

On Tuesday afternoon the Democrat majority New York state legislature passed an amendment that would constitutionally guarantee abortion rights among other protections. This ostensibly was done in response to the federal overturning of legal abortion in Roe v. Wade. As of now, the vast majority of legal abortion options dude to the old Roe law, are no longer available.

Read full story

A recipe for pasta with red wine sauce! Spaghetti all'ubriaco

Today I highlight a recipe for spaghetti pasta in a red wine sauce. "Drunken Pasta" (spaghetti) Spaghetti All'ubriaco is a classic Italian dish that has been enjoyed for many generations. This dish has arguably very simple ingredients and bold flavors.

Read full story

Donald Trump will be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram, Meta announces.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, says it will reinstate Donald Trump's accounts on both platforms in the coming weeks. The former president and 2024 presidential candidate has already been reinstated on Twitter. There is reporting that Trump is planning to begin tweeting again, possibly in the coming days.

Read full story
2 comments

Gold and Silver predicted to spike in value, as US hits debt limit and dollar weakens.

Continuing high inflation plus the rising risk the federal government could default on its loans; will likely prompt commodities traders on Wall Street to buy up more precious metals contracts in 2023.

Read full story
5 comments

Trump tells GOP don't touch Social Security & Medicare during debt ceiling fight.

2024 GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump sternly laid out a message to House GOP members. He told them do not touch Social Security nor Medicare entitlements programs, as part of the ongoing debt limit faceoff with the Biden White House.

Read full story
4 comments
Connecticut State

Bill proposed in Connecticut legislature allows 12-year-olds to be vaccinated without parental consent.

Democrats within the Connecticut state legislature have proposed a new state law, allowing children to make their own decisions on vaccinations at age 12. Many Connecticut parents are pushing against the proposed legislation, of which their children could get jabbed with vaccinations, without parental consent.

Read full story
39 comments

Federal Government reaches debt ceiling limit. Showdown between House GOP and the White House looms.

On Thursday the Treasury Department announced that the country has hit the $31.4 trillion dollar debt limit, and that emergency measures are underway. Now it must be decided what of America's bills to pay and which to not pay at this time.

Read full story
42 comments

A different twist on the doughnut and bacon cheeseburger, a recipe you can make at home.

Today I highlight a recipe for the Luther Burger. The Luther Burger is reportedly named after award winning singer the late Luther Vandross, the initial recorded mention of the sandwich was on an episode of "The Boondocks" in 2006. It is a bacon cheddar cheeseburger on a pan-seared glazed donut as the bun.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Trump dominates over DeSantis in a potential GOP primary, a new poll finds.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, fresh off his re-election victory, has emerged as a top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Republican donors, strategists, and lawmakers have been cautioning the governor there is still much work for him to do.

Read full story
54 comments

Hunter Biden is target of at least two House of Representatives committee probes.

The newly installed Republican majority House of Representatives, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are eyeing Hunter Biden. Mr. Biden, 52, is the younger son of President of the United States Joe Biden, 80. Mr. Biden (the son) has a very public history of controversies involving a struggle with substance abuse and significant legal issues.

Read full story
61 comments

Getty Images is suing Stability AI for copyright infringement.

The stock photo agency behemoth, Getty Images has filed a lawsuit against Stability AI for copyright infringement. The company released a press statement on Tuesday,. It is Getty Images’ position that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and the associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images absent a license to benefit Stability AI’s commercial interests and to the detriment of the content creators,

Read full story
Pensacola, FL

Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.

Alex Little, attorney for embattled reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley has announced the couple has now been taken into federal custody. The Mr. Chrisley, 53, will serve 12 years at FPC Pensacola, state of Florida. It is a minimum-security federal facility. The Mrs. Chrisley, 49, will serve 7 years at FMC Lexington, in the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Read full story
11 comments
Dallas, TX

Cowboys kicker misses record 4 extra points. What's next for the kicker?

The kicker for "America's Team", made a new NFL record in missed extra points. By one kicker. In one game. Four misses by Brett Maher. Shortly after the 3rd missed kick by Maher, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is on video cursing at the air and slamming his helmet to the astroturf. In the 3rd quarter, Maher missed the 4th. Jerry Jones, 80, longtime owner/president/general manager of the Cowboys organization, can be seen in his luxury box gesturing and commenting. When Maher finally made his 5th attempt, Jones and his entourage were seen smiling and shaking hands.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Bourbon and coffee unite! The Revolver cocktail. A pro mixologist's recipe you can do at home.

Kentucky bourbon has enjoyed an international resurgence in the past decade. Whisky aficionados from East Europe to Asia, and South America have paid a great deal more attention. Revenue is way up. And several KY based bourbon distillers have struggled to keep up with record demand. Lately, tequila has been going very strong, particularly in North America. Bourbon still remains a big contender. (According to ISWR)

Read full story
3 comments

Biden takes aim at 2nd amendment supporters: "You need an F-15 plane to take on the government, not an AR-15"

President Biden was the keynote speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network on Monday. The occasion was the Martin Luther King holiday. Mr. Sharpton's organization has a yearly breakfast in remembrance of MLK's life, and legacy.

Read full story
1630 comments
Maine State

Are lotteries a scam? Some expert advocates think so. Here's what they're saying.

Last Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot was won on one single ticket in Maine. $1.348 billion. This was the second biggest in Mega Millions history. In recent years, the trend has been toward larger billion dollar plus jackpots much more often.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy