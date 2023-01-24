A majority of New Yorkers want George Santos to resign, according to new poll.

Santos in Suit Santos in Drag Photo by Associated Press

A significant majority of voters (59%), in New York want for newly elected Rep. George Santos to step down, after several weeks of almost daily bombshells about apparent mistruths he has made about his personal and professional record.

He has claimed that his mother was in one of the twin-towers at World Trade and barely escaped on 9/11. He's said that he played on a volleyball scholarship at Baruch College. He's suggested that he had a company that lost several employees' lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Pictures surfaced of Santos doing drag shows in Brazil, to which he denied, then later admitted to. A homeless veteran claims that Santos, under the alias Anthony Devolder, swindled him and his dead dog out of $3,000 on a bogus GoFundMe. He (Santos) also claimed he was Jewish. Subsequently, he changed his story to say no, he meant Jew-"ish".

Virtually every salacious claim (several more than mentioned here) against Mr. Santos has publicly checked out to be true, through various media outlets. It appears to many that Santos is a pathological liar who was dishonest with the voters in order to get elected.

I am going to outwork any of the pundits and talking heads that are out there saying I should resign, that I’m unfit for office,” Santos told reporters earlier this month. “When 142 people ask me to resign, I’ll resign.”

Later Santos clarified that he meant to say 142,000 people, the approximate number of voting age constituents in his district. Santos has received some committee assignments, but he also is dealing with a number of federal and local investigations, seeking info on his personal and campaign finances.

Some analysts in both the GOP and the Democrat party, have questioned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's motives in not ostracizing Santos from the GOP conference. Many of the analysts say that the close vote margins in the House makes every single GOP member important to McCarthy in terms of passing his agenda.

Do you think George Santos should resign, or should he be given a chance to continue?