Gold and Silver predicted to spike in value, as US hits debt limit and dollar weakens.

Silver and Gold Photo by Dash Cryptocurrency on Unsplash

Continuing high inflation plus the rising risk the federal government could default on its loans; will likely prompt commodities traders on Wall Street to buy up more precious metals contracts in 2023.

This would put upward pressure on the prices of those Silver, Gold, and other precious metals, which typically does happen when the US dollar is seen as less of a safe haven investment.

The US hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday. And also, the latest inflation reports still showed a 6.5 percent rise over an annualized basis.

In the last quarter gold is up 15 percent, with silver up 21 percent. The U.S. dollar dropped to only $0.81 of the British Pound and just $0.92 of the Euro.

In an interview with FOX Business, Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group, said, "The primary driving force behind gains in the precious metals market are a devaluing US dollar, inflation, and other federal government monetary policies."

Anyone can see that government spending is a major problem for our country’s economic health, and now our government is at risk of defaulting on its bills," he continued. ". If the federal government defaults on its loans, it will destroy whatever investor faith might be left in the U.S. dollar and weaken it dramatically."

Historically, this is an environment that would create a solid argument for allocating funds to precious metals. Demand for silver outpaces gold at this time. For silver the pricing is actually close to an all-time high the past 12 months (not inflation adjusted).

Many analysts think this is due to silver having many industrial applications, especially in growingly popular technologies such as solar power systems.

Do you think precious metals are a good hedge against a weakening US dollar?