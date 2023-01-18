Trump dominates over DeSantis in a potential GOP primary, a new poll finds.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, fresh off his re-election victory, has emerged as a top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Republican donors, strategists, and lawmakers have been cautioning the governor there is still much work for him to do.

Former President Donald J Trump opens up a 17-point lead beyond governor DeSantis in the latest Morning Consult poll, which was released Wednesday. The poll has The Donald up with 48 percent support level among likely GOP primary voters.

DeSantis comes in second at 31 percent. Trump’s wide lead winning status in the poll is notable, as its different than some polls since the November midterm elections. Many of those other public polls have DeSantis at close parity with Trump and even beating Trump in some cases.

For Trump voters in the most recent poll, DeSantis is their overwhelming second choice, with 44 percent choosing the Florida governor as the person other than Trump. Approx. 20 percent support former vice president Mike Pence, with 7 percent in favor of Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. But as a first choice. Only DeSantis comes as the closest attempt to rival Trump in the poll.

In the past several weeks Trump has lagged DeSantis in favorability ratings amongst GOP primary voters. Now his fortunes are improving in that metric as well. This latest survey pegs Trump's favorability rating with GOP primary voters at 77 percent.

That's his highest to date this cycle, and the highest rating of any other candidate in this poll. According to Morning Consult, the facilitator of the poll, Trump also enjoys steady support among younger GOP primary voters, a key demographic.

Most potential primary voters under the age of 45 (61%) said they’d back the former president, compared with roughly 2 in 5 of those ages 45 and up. Both figures are consistent with surveys conducted since the beginning of December.

