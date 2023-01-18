Hunter Biden is target of at least two House of Representatives committee probes.

The newly installed Republican majority House of Representatives, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are eyeing Hunter Biden. Mr. Biden, 52, is the younger son of President of the United States Joe Biden, 80. Mr. Biden (the son) has a very public history of controversies involving a struggle with substance abuse and significant legal issues.

Hunter and Joe Biden Photo by Associated Press

The genesis of many of Mr. Biden's recent public issues has been a laptop that was left at a computer repair shop in 2020. It is apparent to many that considering the laptop has been publicly confirmed to contain a large number of files, images, and correspondence directly of Hunter, the laptop indeed belonged to him.

The contents of the laptop include salacious materials regarding everything from Hunter having a love child with his ex-stripper mistress, his affinity for smoking crack cocaine, to his ties with the Burisma company. Hunter's financial relationship with Burisma, and particularly his work with them in Ukraine, has come under federal investigation.

The new chair of the House Oversight Committee, Kentucky Representative James Comer, is looking into both Hunter Biden and his dad the President Joe Biden. Comer and his people have questioned Hunter's "questionable foreign business dealings in Russia and Ukraine" for more than a year.

Other probes launched by Comer and friends have included questions about Hunter Biden's company allegedly receiving a magic $3 million in 2014 for a consulting contract with a Russian oligarch.

Another one looked into Hunter's Biden's involvement in the 2016 sale of a cobalt mine. The mine was located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The deal transferred the mine ownership from an American company to a Chinese company. Chairman Comer stated that;

(Evidence revealed by House Republicans) reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family's business schemes" and that "Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests.

Jim Jordan republican from Ohio, new chair of the House Judiciary Committee, also wants to look into Hunter Biden's laptop as part of a much wider investigation into the FBI. He wants to question if the agency has shown leftward bias in the censorship it advocates to social media companies like Twitter.

What do you think about the Biden investigations?