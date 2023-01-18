Getty Images is suing Stability AI for copyright infringement.

Computer Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

The stock photo agency behemoth, Getty Images has filed a lawsuit against Stability AI for copyright infringement. The company released a press statement on Tuesday,

It is Getty Images’ position that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and the associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images absent a license to benefit Stability AI’s commercial interests and to the detriment of the content creators,

The lawsuit reportedly includes things like copyright violations, and web scraping tactics. It is however notable, the company (Getty) wants to establish a precedent that is favorable to them, instead of seeking punitive financial damages in a civil court. The Getty image database has already banned Artificial Intelligence created works from being utilized on their system.

Tools like Stable Diffusion, the product of the company Getty is suing, use huge databases of images. And they use AI algorithms to artificially create images based on information pulled from real images. In many cases, the AI has gotten smart enough to produce artificial images that are not distinguishable from real ones. Especially in the eyes of average, regular, everyday people. AI and artificial images, deepfake videos, and the like have been a rising trend particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is the reason Getty’s massive collection of millions of images is currently so tasty to these AI programs. A study concluded that a considerable percentage of Stable Diffusion's data was more than likely taken right from the Getty Images site. The art tool repeatedly copied the Getty watermark in its fake images. And Getty is not having it.

What do you think about AI generated media, and Getty's reaction to the situation?