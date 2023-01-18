Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.

The Chrisleys Photo by Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Alex Little, attorney for embattled reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley has announced the couple has now been taken into federal custody. The Mr. Chrisley, 53, will serve 12 years at FPC Pensacola, state of Florida. It is a minimum-security federal facility. The Mrs. Chrisley, 49, will serve 7 years at FMC Lexington, in the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions ~Attorney Little

It was back in November when the couple was sentenced for fraud and tax evasion crimes. Their deadline to report for check-in was local noon time on Tuesday. Known for their hit reality show "Chrisley Knows Best", they were sentenced this past June. They were convicted on $30 million in tax fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion charges. The couple are parents to three children together, and Todd has another two kids from his previous marriage. They also were legal guardians of their granddaughter, who will now be taken care of by daughter, Savannah.

Their eponymous show lasted for 9 seasons and 197 episodes. The couple projected themselves as real estate tycoons who enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, with an emphasis on luxury material items. The show did receive mixed or average reviews according to Metacritic but kept a loyal following. It is unclear if the Chrisleys will be attending any events like the Kentucky Derby anytime soon.

