Cowboys kicker misses record 4 extra points. What's next for the kicker?

The kicker for "America's Team", made a new NFL record in missed extra points. By one kicker. In one game. Four misses by Brett Maher.

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash

Shortly after the 3rd missed kick by Maher, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is on video cursing at the air and slamming his helmet to the astroturf. In the 3rd quarter, Maher missed the 4th. Jerry Jones, 80, longtime owner/president/general manager of the Cowboys organization, can be seen in his luxury box gesturing and commenting. When Maher finally made his 5th attempt, Jones and his entourage were seen smiling and shaking hands.

Later in the press conference, buoyed by the Cowboy's win, Prescott expressed his continued support for Maher.

There is wide speculation across media what Jerry Jones will do to, or do with the kicker? Mr. Jones is no stranger to controversy. He recently came under fire for being in a 1957 photo, of a famous anti-desegregation moment. Many asked why he did not take certain actions to defend the African-Americans at the center of the controversy. And he also received support from players and colleagues; many of whom were also black. This is also the same guy who once said,

For a long time me and all the drug dealers here in Dallas had a flip phone ~Jones

On air during the game, one of the commentators joked about the situation. He goes, "Maher (the kicker) better check his phone messages". Will the kicker be reprimanded? Will he lose his job? Will he stay in the rotation like nothing happened? The Cowboys are always hotly debated, for or against. And the focus is even more intense here as Dallas moves on in the playoffs.

What do you think Jerry Jones will do, or should do with the kicker?

Are you a Cowboys fan, or not?