Bourbon and coffee unite! The Revolver cocktail. A pro mixologist's recipe you can do at home.

Kentucky bourbon has enjoyed an international resurgence in the past decade. Whisky aficionados from East Europe to Asia, and South America have paid a great deal more attention. Revenue is way up. And several KY based bourbon distillers have struggled to keep up with record demand. Lately, tequila has been going very strong, particularly in North America. Bourbon still remains a big contender. (According to ISWR)

Many people are familiar with the more typical bourbon-based cocktails like the Manhattan, Mint Julep (of Derby fame), or Old Fashioned. A newer kid on the block, which I highlight today, is the Revolver. A delightful blend of bourbon, coffee liqueur, and bitters. The Revolver was invented in 2004 by bartender Jon Santer in the earlier days of the mixology trend.

I wanted to create a drink from readily available materials,” Santer told , “that anyone with a little bit of skill could make.

His recipe -

  • 2 oz. bourbon
  • 0.5 oz. coffee liqueur
  • 2 dashes orange bitters

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass over a large piece of ice and stir. Garnish with a flamed orange peel or a regular orange peel.

While I generally don’t enjoy the flavors of orange with coffee, bourbon makes the introductions and these two harmonize perfectly. ~Santer

He goes on to say that bourbon of lower or higher quality tend to both mix well with the coffee flavors. He flames his orange peel as garnish, but says a regular orange peel does just fine as well.

Do you enjoy bourbon and coffee separately?

Would you enjoy them together?

Do you prefer bourbon neat (no mixer)?

