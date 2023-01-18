Biden takes aim at 2nd amendment supporters: "You need an F-15 plane to take on the government, not an AR-15"

President Biden was the keynote speaker at Al Sharpton's National Action Network on Monday. The occasion was the Martin Luther King holiday. Mr. Sharpton's organization has a yearly breakfast in remembrance of MLK's life, and legacy.

The President took the opportunity during his address to politically smack his conservative colleagues. He suggested that pro 2nd amendment citizens who argue they need certain weapons, as possible protection from an overzealous government, are misguided at best.

Guy w/ Gun Photo by Kyle Johnson on Unsplash

I love my right-wing friends who talk about the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots," he said. "If you need to work about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don't need an AR-15. ~Biden

President Biden made a somewhat unsuccessful attempt to quote a letter by America's 3rd President, Thomas Jefferson. "The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots & tyrants.", Jefferson wrote. Full text available at Library of Congress

In the same speech on Monday, the President repeated a claim he is reported to have made before. Generalizations about the second amendment always having specific restrictions. Or rather, that there have always been specific restrictions on American's firearm ownership en masse. Things like "You couldn't buy a cannon when the second amendment was passed."

Federal gun legislation was first passed in 1934, in the form of the National Firearms Act. It originally only covered two specific types of guns; machine guns and short-barrel firearms, including sawed-off shotguns.

What are your thoughts on the President's comments at Sharpton's org.?