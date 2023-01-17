Are lotteries a scam? Some expert advocates think so. Here's what they're saying.

Last Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot was won on one single ticket in Maine. $1.348 billion. This was the second biggest in Mega Millions history. In recent years, the trend has been toward larger billion dollar plus jackpots much more often.

College of the Holy Cross economics professor Victor Matheson says jackpots are actually becoming harder to win. He says that the Multi-State Lottery Association, a not-for-profit group that coordinates Mega Millions, purposefully engineered the game to generate large sums by making it more difficult to win the jackpot and increasing the price of each ticket from $1 to $2.

Prof. Matheson says,

To put it into perspective, the typical person who is a golfer would have about a 1-in-15,000 chance in making a hole-in-one on a particular hole. So, winning the Powerball or the Mega Millions is like getting two hole-in-ones in a row when playing golf.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are approx. 306 million to 1.

Les Bernal, national director of Stop Predatory Gambling, a D.C. think-tank, he believes lotteries to be a scam that disproportionately affects poor people. And, that many states even use different messaging in their lottery ads, according to the wealth of a particular area.

He points out that many state lotteries even use drastically different messaging in their ads, according to what area they're in. Around the poorer areas the lottery is "touted as an answer to all your problems, but you have to win at someone else's expense."

In terms of the wealthier zip codes he mentions,

But with middle- and upper-income groups," he continued, "lotteries target messages about the amount of money the lottery is directing to education, college scholarships or protecting the environment, depending on the state.

Do you think lotteries are a form of consumer financial fraud, as Bernal thinks they are?

Or do you feel they're a more innocent form of entertainment; with a chance to win big?

What do you feel about lotteries being ran as non-profit organizations?