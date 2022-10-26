Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New Menu

Eggs Up Grill, Riverview's Iconic Mug of 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗿𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗲 & New Brunch Items (Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Popular Tampa Bay Brunch Spot Launches New Menu Items Ahead of its Two-Year Anniversary

A New Brunchery Amidst A Pandemic

The opening of Eggs Up Grill in 2020 presented the Tampa foodie community with an exciting mix of emotions.

While many brunch choices remained closed due to the pandemic or gone for good, Eggs Up Grill hosted an in-person tasting for bay area food enthusiasts. The private tasting, yet staggered to keep social distancing protocols in place, brought long-lost foodies back together during a time that pandemic fatigue was kicking in.

Word spread over social media about this 7-Day-a-week brunch spot as mandates were being dropped. Eggs Up Grill became the place to be in the morning, especially on brunch days.

Tampa Foodies and food influencers were happy to support this minority-owned breakfast and lunch restaurant that aided in bringing hope back to Tampa Bay's culinary scene. For several months after Eggs Up Grill's grand opening, its parking lot was filled with Tampanians flocking to Riverview to see what all the brunch buzz was about.

Engaged With the Community

Eggs Up Grill didn't just survive opening during the pandemic, it thrived. Amazingly, the Conyers, Owner/Operators of the restaurant never let go of their careers. John Conyers is a firefighter and Priscilla Conyers is a clinical pharmacist. They are also raising two school-aged children.

Owner/Operators Eggs Up Grill, Riverview: Priscilla & John Conyers (Eggs Up Grill, Riverview/Instagram)

Personal involvement with the community and engaging on social media is the genius way John and Priscilla created a successful launch during the pandemic and beyond. Embracing the foodie community is the best way for a restaurant to make it in Tampa Bay.

In its second month of being open, Eggs Up Grill was a sponsor for the Restaurant Road to Game Day Restaurant Week Dec. 4-13 leading up to Superbowl LV. The Restaurant week was a part of the NFL Business Connect program in partnership with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. The event invited foodies to explore diverse-owned restaurants across Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Super Bowl Committee tapped food influencers to promote the event by posting on Instagram.

The popularity of Eggs Up Grill on social media earned franchisees, John and Priscilla Conyers the Crystal Egg Award, Rookie of the Year Award, and the Social Egg-gagement Award from Eggs Up Grill Corporate.

Eggs Up Grill, Riverview Owner/Operators, John & Priscilla Conyers Winning 3 Awards from Corporate after their first year in Business (Eggs Up Grill, Riverview/Instagram)

New Menu Items

Today, as Eggs Up Grill nears its Two-Year Anniversary in November, new menu items have been launched to keep Tampa Bay Brunchers coming back for more.

Tampa Bay loves a good meal that is fresh and locally sourced, and that’s what we are bringing to our guests. The popular Shrimp & Grits and Cali Chicken Mac & Cheese dishes will remain on the menu; to meet the demand of our local foodie community, it’s a must that we expand our menu offerings.” said Priscilla W. Conyers, owner of the Riverview restaurant. ~Priscilla W. Conyers, Owner Eggs Up Grill, Riverview

Eggs Up Grill hopes to give guests even more reasons to smile by adding more variety to their menu.

Eggs Up Grill, Riverview New Menu Item: Banana Pudding French Toast (Eggs Up Grill, Riverview/Eggsupgrill.com)

New Menu Items:

Everything French Toast

Banana Pudding French Toast

Caramel Apple Crisp Pancakes

Coastal Crab Cake Benedict

Four-Egg Baja Chicken Omelet

Brunch Burger

BBQ Chicken Melt

Eggs Up Grill will also be featuring refreshing signature drinks: The Harvest Peach, Sweet Cream Vanilla, and the brunch favorites, Classic and Poinsettia Mimosas that pair well with absolutely everything on the menu.

Located at 3920 U.S. 301 in Riverview, this fan-favorite dining spot is open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with dine-in, online ordering, takeout and delivery, and catering services.