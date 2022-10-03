Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School Day

Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation Columbia Restaurant Field Trip 2022(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Youth Can Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month On Their Day Off From School With a 3 Course Meal

Monday, October 17, 2022, is a Non-Student day in all three Tampa Bay Counties; Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco. Parents will have the joy of taking off work or finding something for their children to do on this non-holiday school break.

How about letting the kids experience fine dining while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at Tampa's most iconic restaurant?

For the second year in a row, Kiva Williams, founder of Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation will take a group of Tampa Bay Youth for a three-course dining experience at the Columbia Restaurant
in historic Ybor City on October 17th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUs7C_0iKQPhiF00
Columbia Restaurant Ybor City Sign(Meadow Marie/Unsplash)

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, youth will be able to experience Latin culture through food, history, and fine arts.

During the field trip to the Columbia Restaurant, there will be a behind-the-scenes tour to learn the history of the Gozmam family and how the restaurant came about.

The three-course dining experience is where attendees will have the opportunity to try out the restaurant's popular dishes.

The dining experience will end with a flamenco dance performance by the wonderful dancers that perform regularly at the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gj7cD_0iKQPhiF00
Mahogany Founder Kiva Williams & Kids At Columbia(Kiva Williams/Instagram)

All Tampa Bay youth K-12th are welcome to attend. Register on Facebook.

When: October 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM

Cost: $16 per student

Location: Columbia Restaurant Ybor location

Register: https://facebook.com/events/s/columbia-restaurant-field-trip/2239986066175557/

Email: info@mahoganykidsfineartsfoundation.org

About Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5Cpl_0iKQPhiF00
Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation Logo(Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Fountadion/Facebook)

Kiva Williams, also known as Blogger, Influencer, and Tampa TV personality, The Fun Foodie Mama, started a monthly meetup group called, "Mahogany Kids" in 2017.

The group was started out of the need for her children to have a way to connect with people and children who look like them. Kiva and her husband Nathan are a black family living in a predominantly white middle-class neighborhood in Tampa Bay.

Mahogany Kids is a meetup for mothers of minority youth. The meetups held discussions that other groups weren't talking about because it didn't affect those families.

Discussions ranged from, how do I do my mixed-race child's hair to minority children being killed by police without committing a crime to where are the diverse schools in the area? Mahogany Kids became a sought resource for moms of minority youth as well as a safe haven for sensitive discussions to take place.

In 2020 Kiva founded the non-profit Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation in order to acquire funding to empower minority youth through the arts. The Facebook Group is where the Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation's resources and upcoming events can be found.

The mission of Mahogany Kids Fine Arts Foundation is to empower minority youth through music, art, and dance.

