Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!

The Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest Returns to Tampa Bay at a Special Location on October 2nd

Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival (October 2, 2022) (FL Vegan Food Fest/ CityFestivals.org)

It's time for the 4th Annual Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest and this time guests get to experience dining among llamas, goats, mini pigs, and mini donkeys!

Mini Pig on Oliver Estates & Specially Fit Farm (Oliver Estates/oliverestatefarm.com)

As in previous years, the event will display an array of global vegan dishes curated by local chefs. Patrons can expect to taste vegan renditions of Soul Food, Caribbean Cuisine, Latino Dishes, Asian fare, and Italian eats.

Asian Vegan Cuisine by @shisocrispy (FL Vegan Food Fest CityFestivals.org/ Instagram)

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to enjoy the event picnic-style with their friends over vegan gourmet cuisine prepared by local vegan chefs! ﻿

Bring a Blanket to Eat Picnic Style on the Farm! (City Festivals/Cityfestivals.org)

Celebration of Wellness

The Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival is a celebration of wellness that goes beyond just eating vegan. The event also incorporates wellness workshops that include fitness, yoga, and meditation.

Ashlee John, owner of Fete Fit. John will lead a low-impact workout for festival goers on the main stage.

On Stage FL Vegan Gourmet Food Fest - Fete Fit with Ashlee John (City Festivals/Cityfestivals.org

The Vegan Fest showcases cooking demos galore. Kiva Williams is back again on stage with an interactive demo of cooking greens with kids.

On Stage - Greens for the Family - Kiva Williams @TheFunFoodieMama (City Festivals/Cityfestivals.org)

Featured Chefs Holding Workshops:

Chef Hazel, Better Me Foods - "Cooking with Seamoss: A Natural Source of Minerals For Your Body"

- "Cooking with Seamoss: A Natural Source of Minerals For Your Body" Chef Ronicca, Shiso Crispy - Meet & Eat Asian Vegan Food Experience

- Meet & Eat Asian Vegan Food Experience Chef Carr, Seasoned Greens - Learn to make "Jerk Mushroom Bruchetta Topped with Mango Salad"

The vegan festival also includes a marketplace with a variety of self-care, holistic, and vegan-friendly products that support local small businesses.

Previous Year Patrons enjoying the market at FL Vegan Gourmet Food Fest (FL Vegan Food Fest CityFestivals.org/ Instagram)

Patrons will also enjoy live music and DJs, as well fun activities throughout the evening including a Fun Family Feud Food Contest for a chance to win numerous prizes. Mor-TV is sponsoring a giveaway for two tickets to Universal Studios.

A Venue Special To Tampa Bay

The incredible venue hosting the event this year is Oliver Estates & Specially Fit Farm.

Oliver Estates & Specially Fit Farm entrance (Oliver Estates/oliverestatefarm.com)

Oliver Estates is located in Dover, a small, suburb outside of Tampa, FL with a rural feel. The farm sits on seven acres of land and is special to Tampa Bay. Many weddings have taken place in the barn on these beautiful grounds.

CEO Mark Oliver opened Oliver Estates as an event venue as well as a home for the Specially Fit Foundation, a nonprofit organization that he started to serve people with developmental disabilities.

Specially Fit Farm is a community farm for the general public to enjoy. Activities on the farm include animal therapy, goat yoga, and fitness classes.

However, the farm's emphasis is on providing therapy for individuals with disabilities.

On-site is an adult day training program with day-to-day activities for individuals with developmental disabilities. Specially Fit Farm provides pre-vocational training, job opportunities, and education for the disabled.

A portion of the event space revenue goes to supporting the Specially Fit Foundation.

We've been intentional with the atmosphere in which the celebrations have been held year after year!, says Renae Jenkins with City Festivals, the event organizers. From plant museum, to organic farm and now to Oliver Estates, a safe haven for animals, the festival has continued to foster settings that also impart an interactive and educational experience for the patrons. ~ Renae Jenkins, City Festivals

Volunteer Opportunity

Fl Vegan Fest Volunteer Flyer (City Festivals/Cityfestivals.org)

Anyone wishing to volunteer for the Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Festival should contact City Festivals, the event organizers at info@cityfestivals.org

Where: Oliver Estates & Specially Fit Farm, 2112 Martin Rd, Dover, FL 33527

When: Sun, October 2, 2022 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM EDT

Cost: $8 on Eventbrite $10 at Door