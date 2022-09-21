Tampa, FL

Free Girls in Aviation Event This Saturday in Tampa

Aloha Melani

Women in Aviation International’s Girls in Aviation Day Comes Back To Tampa September 24th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rW33_0i4lbxxz00
Girls in Aviation Day Flyer(WIA Tampa/Facebook)

Free Event With A Free Lunch

The Women in Aviation International (WAI) Tampa Bay Chapter is Hosting the 8th Annual Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD) at Sheltair Tampa from 10 AM to 1 PM in Hangar 5.

GIAD is designed for girls and boys ages 8-17 and is a free in-person event with lunch included. Free boxed lunches will be provided by Air Culinaire Worldwide.

Attendees should register for this free event Here.

About Girls in Aviation Day

Since WAI’s first annual international Girls in Aviation Day in 2015, the annual WAI event has grown every year since its first gathering of 32 events and 3,200 participants. In 2019, GIAD met more than 20,000 attendees participating in 119 events in 18 countries. In 2020­––owing to COVID-19––WAI launched version 1 of the Aviation for Girls App with hours of educational content reaching thousands of girls from more than 60 countries. Last year’s GIAD reached nearly 10,000 participants at 85 individual events presented worldwide. While a majority of events were held in person, many were organized for virtual gatherings through the use of the AFG App and additional video content.

Children will be introduced to the career and lifestyle possibilities in aviation and aerospace through meeting female role models, career panels, demos, and aviation activities.

Speakers, Sponsors & Activities

The keynote speaker for the event is former NASA astronaut Nicole Stott. Stott is an engineer who participated in several space shuttle missions and International Space Station expeditions and will be signing copies of her book, Back to Earth.

Bunnie Ambrose, who won the fastest time among Women In Aviation members in the Air Race Classic this year is also a featured speaker. Members from Tampa International Airport and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will also be speaking at GIAD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ys3cn_0i4lbxxz00
GIAD Tampa Sponsors(WIA Tampa/Facebook)

More than 30 sponsors including Tampa International Airport, Southwest Airlines, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and MacDill Air Force Base, are providing exhibits and educational exercises for attendees. Attendees will see several sponsors fly and display aircraft. Sponsors will also be hosting giveaways at some of the display booths.

Free Aviation Merch

To enjoy the full GIAD experience, while supplies last, WAI event hosts will offer free merchandise kits to participants featuring a GIAD backpack filled with a sticker, key chain, glitter tattoo, bandana, Aviation for Girls2022, and an aviation sectional chart. Additionally, GIAD T-shirts for adults and children, and caps are available for a small cost.

Thanks to the generous support of a $1 million grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, WAI has a multi-year strategic plan to significantly expand this one-day event to reach girls interested in aviation and aerospace year-round,” says WAI CEO Allison McKay. “This support has enabled WAI to launch a new, free Junior Membership for girls and boys 18 years and younger so they can enjoy all the WAI benefits and resources, including the ability to apply for up to three WAI scholarships. We know Girls in Aviation Day has been instrumental in introducing opportunities in aviation and STEM to thousands of participants as well as their parents, caregivers, and school teachers. ~ WAI CEO, Allison McKay

Free Aviation For Girls App

New for 2022, WAI will launch the all-new Aviation for Girls App designed specifically for an educational and engaging experience. This new app will feature a broad range of content, video, activities, virtual tours, interviews, scholarship information, book readings in multiple languages, as well as all of the digital issues of Aviation for Girls magazine. And despite the name, all kids, regardless of gender, are welcome to participate. The Aviation for Girls App will be available for free all across the globe.

Who is WAI?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sz4WV_0i4lbxxz00
WAI Join Us(WAI/wai.org)

Women in Aviation International (WAI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation and aerospace career fields and interests. Their diverse membership includes astronauts, pilots, maintenance technicians, engineers, air traffic controllers, business owners, educators, journalists, flight attendants, high school and university students, air show performers, airport managers, and many others.

WAI is dedicated to investing in our current and future workforce, developing an inclusive and sustainable aviation and aerospace industry, and inspiring girls to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.

WAI encourages new members and one can apply here. FREE membership for Junior Members (18 years old and younger).

WAI is uniquely positioned to introduce girls to role models in all areas of aviation – drone & aircraft pilots, air traffic controllers, astronauts, mechanics, engineers, technicians, designers and much more,” adds WAI Director of Member Engagement Molly Martin. “The success stories from previous Girls in Aviation Day events have inspired us to expand the reach and longevity of the program, with a goal not just to light the spark of interest in aviation and aerospace, but to help girls keep the fire of interest burning year-round. ~ WAI Director of Member Engagement, Molly Martin

To participate in this Free event please register Here.

