813 Day Celebrations Are Under Way

Sparkman Wharf & The City of Tampa Celebrates 813 Day

813 Day 2022 Sign at Sparkman Wharf (WaterStreetTampa/Instagram)

Saturday, August 13, 2022, is 813 Day as it is the only day of the year that the date is the same as the Greater Tampa Bay area code, (813).

813 Day is Tampa's excuse to celebrate how great Tampa Bay is! This year the day will be used to raise funds for a Tampa-focused non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) provides a unique experience for individuals to make an impact in Tampa. Its mission is to promote a culture of environmental stewardship through volunteer and educational opportunities.

For every $1.00 donated to KTBB $22.50 is returned to the community through environmental education and service projects.

With community donations and volunteerism KTBB is able to remove over 450,000 pounds of trash/debris, plant over 8,000 plants/trees & host over 900 community improvement events.

You can support KTBB this week leading up to 813 Day!

Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every photo taken in front of the Sparkman Wharf TAMPA sign and posted on social media from August 8 – August 13. The famous TAMPA sign is decorated in "813's" to mark the occasion. To enter:

Take a photo with the TAMPA sign from August 8-13 with the special décor. Post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. @sparkmanwharf Geotag Sparkman Wharf. Use the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf

813 Day Celebrations

Splitsville will offer bowling specials throughout the week leading up to National Bowling Day on August 13.

American Social is offering For just $15 get one (1) free drink and all-you-can-eat pretzel bites, sliders, and spinach and artichoke dip on 8/13.

Park & Rec Tampa invites everyone to Cap off 813 Day with drink specials including, $8 Ketel One, Don Julio, Captain Morgan, Crown drinks, and $4 Jai Alai drafts on 8/13 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

813 Day 2022 at Sparkman Wharf (City of Tampa/Tampa.gov)

Sparkman Wharf Celebration on 8/13