Tampa, FL

813 Day Celebrations Are Under Way

Aloha Melani

Sparkman Wharf & The City of Tampa Celebrates 813 Day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0YKd_0hBq7Y4x00
813 Day 2022 Sign at Sparkman Wharf(WaterStreetTampa/Instagram)

Saturday, August 13, 2022, is 813 Day as it is the only day of the year that the date is the same as the Greater Tampa Bay area code, (813).

813 Day is Tampa's excuse to celebrate how great Tampa Bay is! This year the day will be used to raise funds for a Tampa-focused non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful (KTBB) provides a unique experience for individuals to make an impact in Tampa. Its mission is to promote a culture of environmental stewardship through volunteer and educational opportunities.

  • For every $1.00 donated to KTBB $22.50 is returned to the community through environmental education and service projects.
  • With community donations and volunteerism KTBB is able to remove over 450,000 pounds of trash/debris, plant over 8,000 plants/trees & host over 900 community improvement events.
  • You can support KTBB this week leading up to 813 Day!

Sparkman Wharf will donate $5 (up to $1,000) for every photo taken in front of the Sparkman Wharf TAMPA sign and posted on social media from August 8 – August 13. The famous TAMPA sign is decorated in "813's" to mark the occasion. To enter:

  1. Take a photo with the TAMPA sign from August 8-13 with the special décor.
  2. Post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. @sparkmanwharf
  3. Geotag Sparkman Wharf.
  4. Use the hashtags #813Day and #SparkmanWharf

813 Day Celebrations

  • Splitsville will offer bowling specials throughout the week leading up to National Bowling Day on August 13.
  • American Social is offering For just $15 get one (1) free drink and all-you-can-eat pretzel bites, sliders, and spinach and artichoke dip on 8/13.
  • Park & Rec Tampa invites everyone to Cap off 813 Day with drink specials including, $8 Ketel One, Don Julio, Captain Morgan, Crown drinks, and $4 Jai Alai drafts on 8/13 from 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEjD0_0hBq7Y4x00
813 Day 2022 at Sparkman Wharf(City of Tampa/Tampa.gov)

Sparkman Wharf Celebration on 8/13

  • Live music by local bands from 3-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m.
  • A variety of $8.13 specials from various Sparkman Wharf retailers.
  • Starting at 8:13pm, The first 50 people to visit Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream will receive one complimentary ice cream scoop.
  • The first 20 people to visit JoToro Kitchen & Tequila Bar will receive a complimentary Mi Casa Margarita.
  • LightHaus Beer Garden will be featuring local beers on tap and an $8.13 special on pizza rolls.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 813 Day# sparkman wharf# keep tampa bay beautiful# tampa# channelside

Comments / 1

Published by

Multicultural lifestyle content creator focusing on Food, Travel, Tampa Bay, living life with the Spirit of Aloha, and striving to transfer that sentiment to readers.

Tampa, FL
1185 followers

More from Aloha Melani

Florida State

Grab Deal on a Guy Fieri Fave on National Chicken & Waffle Day

Metro Diner Celebrates National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day with a Deal!. Metro Diner's National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day(Metro Diner/tilsonpr.com) Monday, August 8 is the 5th anniversary of National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day and Metro Diner is all in to celebrate the Southern comfort food.

Read full story
1 comments
Newark, NJ

BIPOC Travel Festival, NOMADNESS Fest Celebrates 11 Years in Newark, New Jersey

NOMADNESS Fest Brings Newark, NJ to the World in September After a Three-Year Hiatus. NOMADNESS FEST Flyer Sept 9-11 2023(Nomadness Travel Tribe/Instagram) Formerly known as AUDACITY Fest, this year the Nomadness Travel Tribe brings the event young travelers of color have waited three seasons to attend.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Nazi Flags Fly Freely In Tampa when Trump Speaks

Nazi Symbols were displayed outside of Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. The white supremacist group ‘Goyim Defense League’ or GDL is suspected to be behind the neo-Nazi demonstrationstopantisemitism.org - Screen Grab of Twitter Video on @stopantisemitism Feed.

Read full story
302 comments
Tampa, FL

4 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Tampa Bay

Crafting a Fun Life blogger Karimah Henry and The Fun Foodie Mama blogger Kiva Williams Creators of Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge(Yokie Studios/Tampabaybec.com) The New Federal Holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day falls on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

Hands-On Innovation Lab Comes to Inspire Big Thinking Tampa Kids

Fort Innovate - A travelling Stem Exhibit by USAA(USAA/USAA) USAA's Fort Innovate, a STEM Lab will be Hosted at the Glazer Children's Museum for a Limited Time. USAA celebrates its 100th anniversary by bringing a free, traveling innovation lab to children and their families this summer to nine select cities.

Read full story
Sarasota, FL

Tasting Season is Here! Savor Sarasota 2022 is Underway Today.

17th Annual Sarasota Restaurant Week Is June 1-14, 2022. Bavaro's Sarasota - Savor Sarasota Veteran Participant(Instagram/@sraemarie36) For the past 16 years, Visit Sarasota County has put on Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week to highlight the culinary scene on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

11th Annual Ford Cuban Sandwich Fest Tampa is This Weekend!

Sunday, May 29th The Cuban Sandwich Festival is Back at Centennial Park in Historic Ybor City!. @AlohaMelani & @BillysFoodRun_ Witnessing Orlando's Attempt At the Longest Cuban Sandwich(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Read full story
1 comments
Pensacola, FL

Shamrock Season Means Support for the Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida!

Mother & Son Foodies - @NelSazon & @AlohaMelani Enjoying Shamrock Season at McDonald's(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) The Shamrock Shake® along with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® has returned in time for Saint Patricks Day with a sweet bonus!

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Influencer Holiday Giving Continues To Feed the Hungry Backed By Generous Local Sponsorships

A Partnership with Local Businesses and Influencers to Feed the Hungry is a Now a Holiday Tradition. Billy's Food Run For the Homeless December 2021(Connor Wright / @thatconnorgurl)

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

See Andy Warhol's Western Exhibit Before it Leaves St. Pete

Warhol's West is On Exhibit Until January 9 at The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art in Downtown Saint Petersburg, Florida. Aloha Melani at Warhol West Exhibit - James Museum St. Petersburg, FL(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Read full story
2 comments

McDonald's Celebrates McRib's 40th Anniversary with an NFT

The Coveted McRib is Back November 1 & McDonald's is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration. McDonald's McRib is Back November 1, 2021McDonald's. The iconic McRib is back in McDonald's today, November 1, 2021. As per usual, it's only for a limited time.

Read full story
89 comments
Tampa, FL

Bubba's 33 Opens its 2nd Tampa Area Restaurant in a Flash

Bubba's 33 Brandon, Florida - Grand Opening Nov. 1, 2021(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) Bubba's 33, is a family-friendly dine-in restaurant and garage sports bar, perfect for foodies and sports fans alike. Tampa Bay residents now have two locations to choose from.

Read full story
1 comments
Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M Co-developed Haircare Brand Gathers Influential Black Women for Crown Conversations

Pictured L-R: Julee Wilson, Scottie Beam, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Kéla Walker(Wakati Hair / Noire_MGMT) Wakati, A New Haircare Line Announces "Crowned Series" to Celebrate Complexities of Black Hair.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy