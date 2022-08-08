Grab Deal on a Guy Fieri Fave on National Chicken & Waffle Day

Aloha Melani

Metro Diner Celebrates National Fried Chicken and Waffle Day with a Deal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20o2s2_0h9TBzqH00
Metro Diner's National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day(Metro Diner/tilsonpr.com)

Monday, August 8 is the 5th anniversary of National Fried Chicken & Waffle Day and Metro Diner is all in to celebrate the Southern comfort food.

  1. All locations that day will offer the popular dish for dine-in at just $10.99, regularly priced of $15.99.
  2. Metro Diner hosted a social contest where one lucky fan won FREE Fried Chicken & Waffles for one year.

Metro Diner's Fried Chicken & Waffles got nationwide notoriety when it was featured on host Guy Fieri's, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network. This dish is the top dish served at Metro Diner.

Metro Diner's entire menu focuses on fresh, made-from-scratch dishes, all served in large portions at a great value.

What makes Metro Diner's take on chicken and waffles so special?

Metro Diner starts preparing the chicken 48 hours before serving; it's brined for 24 hours and then marinated for an additional 24 hours.

The dish is served as half a fried chicken with a Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and strawberry butter, served with the diner's signature sweet and spicy syrup glaze sauce. There are 32 holes on the Metro Diner Belgian Waffles that perfectly capture the sauce.

"Our guests have helped make Fried Chicken & Waffles a smashing success for breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Metro Diner Co-Chairman Hugh Connerty. "We're excited to have even more to celebrate this year as we mark thirty years of serving diners the comfort foods they love to return to again and again."

Metro Diner is celebrating 30 years of serving hearty American favorites to guests. To honor its diners patrons can enjoy Anniversary Diner Flashbacks featuring a rotating menu of guests' favorite dishes from the past, including another Fieri favorite, the Pittsburgh Steak Salad.

# national fried chicken and waf# guy fieri# diners drive ins and dives# metro diner

