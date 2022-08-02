Pensacola Beach is the Most Expensive Florida Beach Destination This Summer

Aloha Melani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnW91_0h1t35fp00
Entrance to Pensacola Beach(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

A Survey by Cheaphotels.com Revealed Pensacola Beach is the Priciest Beach Destination in the Sunshine State for Hotel Stays This Year

Pensacola Beach, which happens to be the whitest sand beach in the United States is finally banking on its sugar-sand beauty.

At an average rate of $295 per night for the cheapest double room, Pensacola Beach came out to be the most expensive accommodation compared to 40 destinations for accommodation in Florida this summer. Source: CheapHotels.org

Pensacola is the first Floridian city your reach coming from the West and is said to be America's first settlement. Folks from Alabama and Mississippi who share the Gulf beaches have been aware and patron Pensacola Beach every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaVnf_0h1t35fp00
Arial View of Pensacola Beach, Florida(Joe Ciciarelli/Unsplash)

Pensacola Beach is a barrier island stretching miles along the Gulf of Mexico. It's almost a hidden gem that is only discoverable by military personnel and their families training or stationed at Pensacola NAS. Every year more and more people have been flocking to Pensacola Beach and it has become one of the most popular beaches in Florida.

The pandemic may have caused the price hike at Pensacola Beach. In 2021 after pandemic fatigue more families who never traveled before started traveling, especially by car. Source: TRIP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HR5Eo_0h1t35fp00
The Pensacola Bay Bridge as viewed from Naval Live Oaks Preserve(Skye Marthaler/Wikipedia Commons)

Pensacola is the quickest Florida destination to get to via I-10 East by car, and the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in 2022 that leads to Pensacola Beach gave Pensacola a 20% increase in visitors from January to March of 2022 in comparison to 2021. Source: Pensacola News Journal

Ranking

Pensacola Beach outranked all 40 popular beach destinations in Florida for expensive lodging. Surprisingly, once one of the most expesive beaches Miami Beach, is now the least expensive destination in Florida this summer, where a rooms are available from around $100 per night.

All 40 destinations, their rank, and thier rates shown below reflect the average price for each destination’s cheapest available double room for the period spanning July 1 to August 31, 2022.

1. Pensacola Beach $295

2. Fort Walton Beach $258

3. Anna Maria Island $245

4. Miramar Beach $240

5. Destin $234

6. Cocoa Beach $226

7. Panama City Beach $221

8. Islamorada $215

9. Palm Beach $211

10. Key Largo $210

11. Jacksonville Beach $195

12. Siesta Key $195

13. New Smyrna Beach $188

14. Sanibel $186

15. Key West $185

16. St Pete Beach $185

17. Clearwater Beach $180

18. Marathon $180

19. Pompano Beach $175

20. Naples $165

21. Madeira Beach $164

22. Fernandina Beach $151

23. Fort Myers Beach $147

24. Miami $145

25. Jacksonville $142

26. Tampa $136

27. Delray Beach $136

28. Gainesville $135

29. West Palm Beach $131

30. Lakeland $129

31. Saint Petersburg $127

32. Daytona Beach $127

33. St. Augustine $124

34. Fort Lauderdale $121

35. Orlando $120

36. Mount Dora $118

37. Tallahassee $112

38. Hollywood $111

39. Port St. Lucie $110

40. Miami Beach $104

Only hotels situated near to a beach or in the city/town centre, and with 3 stars or more, were considered for the survey results by Cheaphotels.com.

Hotel Alternatives - Short Term Retals

Supply and demad is what is causing the increase in hotel costs in Pensacola Beach and Pensacola in gerneral. As a result of high demand for lodging, short-term rentals in the Greater Pensacola area have increased in 2022 as well. In March 2022 there were 5,909 short-term rentals listed on sites Airbnb and VRBO, an increase of 900 from last year. Source: Pensacola News Journal

Mel and Mel of Convey Concepts took advantage of the lack of hotels available in Pensacola during the past two Summers.

"We listed our first home on July 1, 2021 and was booked solid within the first hour the Airbnb listing went live. This year we had 2 homes by May of 2022 and both homes were booked solid in both June and July." ~ Mel & Mel Rivera, Convey Concepts - Airbnb Superhosts

Mel and Mel host homes on Airbnb near Perdido Key, about 40 minutes from Pensacola Beach and are reaping the benefits of the Beach's popularity and the rising costs of hotels in Greater Pensacola.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qjX5_0h1t35fp00
Mel & Mel Rivera Airbnb Superhosts & Property Managers with Short-Term Rentals in Pensacola, Florida posing for a shot at Pensacola Beach(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Popular Central and South Florida destinations like, Orlando and Miami have always been Summer vacation hot spots. With beautiful beaches and ease of accecibililty by car North Florida hidden panhadle gems like, Pensacola are gaining in popularity.

Have you experienced Pensacola Beach or the surrounding Gulf Beaches?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pensacola Beach# Florida Destinations# Florida Vacation# Summer Vacation# Most Expensive Lodging

Comments / 2

Published by

Multicultural lifestyle content creator focusing on Food, Travel, Tampa Bay, living life with the Spirit of Aloha, and striving to transfer that sentiment to readers.

Tampa, FL
1140 followers

More from Aloha Melani

Newark, NJ

BIPOC Travel Festival, NOMADNESS Fest Celebrates 11 Years in Newark, New Jersey

NOMADNESS Fest Brings Newark, NJ to the World in September After a Three-Year Hiatus. NOMADNESS FEST Flyer Sept 9-11 2023(Nomadness Travel Tribe/Instagram) Formerly known as AUDACITY Fest, this year the Nomadness Travel Tribe brings the event young travelers of color have waited three seasons to attend.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Nazi Flags Fly Freely In Tampa when Trump Speaks

Nazi Symbols were displayed outside of Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. The white supremacist group ‘Goyim Defense League’ or GDL is suspected to be behind the neo-Nazi demonstrationstopantisemitism.org - Screen Grab of Twitter Video on @stopantisemitism Feed.

Read full story
299 comments
Tampa, FL

4 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Tampa Bay

Crafting a Fun Life blogger Karimah Henry and The Fun Foodie Mama blogger Kiva Williams Creators of Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge(Yokie Studios/Tampabaybec.com) The New Federal Holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day falls on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
Tampa, FL

Hands-On Innovation Lab Comes to Inspire Big Thinking Tampa Kids

Fort Innovate - A travelling Stem Exhibit by USAA(USAA/USAA) USAA's Fort Innovate, a STEM Lab will be Hosted at the Glazer Children's Museum for a Limited Time. USAA celebrates its 100th anniversary by bringing a free, traveling innovation lab to children and their families this summer to nine select cities.

Read full story
Sarasota, FL

Tasting Season is Here! Savor Sarasota 2022 is Underway Today.

17th Annual Sarasota Restaurant Week Is June 1-14, 2022. Bavaro's Sarasota - Savor Sarasota Veteran Participant(Instagram/@sraemarie36) For the past 16 years, Visit Sarasota County has put on Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week to highlight the culinary scene on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

11th Annual Ford Cuban Sandwich Fest Tampa is This Weekend!

Sunday, May 29th The Cuban Sandwich Festival is Back at Centennial Park in Historic Ybor City!. @AlohaMelani & @BillysFoodRun_ Witnessing Orlando's Attempt At the Longest Cuban Sandwich(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Read full story
1 comments
Pensacola, FL

Shamrock Season Means Support for the Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida!

Mother & Son Foodies - @NelSazon & @AlohaMelani Enjoying Shamrock Season at McDonald's(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) The Shamrock Shake® along with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® has returned in time for Saint Patricks Day with a sweet bonus!

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Tampa Influencer Holiday Giving Continues To Feed the Hungry Backed By Generous Local Sponsorships

A Partnership with Local Businesses and Influencers to Feed the Hungry is a Now a Holiday Tradition. Billy's Food Run For the Homeless December 2021(Connor Wright / @thatconnorgurl)

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

See Andy Warhol's Western Exhibit Before it Leaves St. Pete

Warhol's West is On Exhibit Until January 9 at The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art in Downtown Saint Petersburg, Florida. Aloha Melani at Warhol West Exhibit - James Museum St. Petersburg, FL(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Oronzo Midtown Debuts with a Genius Tweak!

Aloha Melani Celebrates Dan Bavaro's 2nd Oronzo Location in Midtown Tampa(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) When Dan Bavaro and Burner Brand's opened fast-casual Oronzo Italian in North Tampa just over a year ago it was an immediate hit. Now Oronzo opens in Midtown Tampa, with a tweak Tampanians will love. Bavaro's Pizza!

Read full story

McDonald's Celebrates McRib's 40th Anniversary with an NFT

The Coveted McRib is Back November 1 & McDonald's is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration. McDonald's McRib is Back November 1, 2021McDonald's. The iconic McRib is back in McDonald's today, November 1, 2021. As per usual, it's only for a limited time.

Read full story
89 comments
Tampa, FL

Bubba's 33 Opens its 2nd Tampa Area Restaurant in a Flash

Bubba's 33 Brandon, Florida - Grand Opening Nov. 1, 2021(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) Bubba's 33, is a family-friendly dine-in restaurant and garage sports bar, perfect for foodies and sports fans alike. Tampa Bay residents now have two locations to choose from.

Read full story
1 comments
Tampa, FL

Late Night Cookie Cravings Satisfied in Tampa!

AlohaMelani at Cookie Munchers Tampa with Double Chocolate Chip Cookie(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) Cookie Establishments Near USF Stay Open for Those Late Night Cram Sessions!. If you are lucky enough to be a college student at the University of South Florida you may fall victim to one of two establishments too close to your dorm! Both cookie concepts were dreamt up out of college dorm rooms, so the entrepreneurs understand the sentiment behind late-night cookie cravings.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Fourth Friday Tampa is Back This Week

Fourth Friday Tampa 2021(mash up logo & riverwalk/Fourth Friday TPA) Fourth Friday Tampa Returns to Downtown Tampa Friday, August 27. The inaugural Fourth Friday put on by the City of Tampa was March 25, 2016, under Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Read full story
Florida State

Blue Angels License Plate Available Today in Florida

Blue Angels License Plate Available August 9, 2021(Trisha Idoni / EW Bullock) NAM Foundation in Pensacola, FL Announced the Wait Is Over for Blue Angels Fans. The Blue Angels specialty license plate will be available at Florida local county tax collector offices after August 9, 2021. The plate features four blue and gold F/A-18s between the words “Florida,” and “Home of the Blue Angels.”

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M Co-developed Haircare Brand Gathers Influential Black Women for Crown Conversations

Pictured L-R: Julee Wilson, Scottie Beam, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Kéla Walker(Wakati Hair / Noire_MGMT) Wakati, A New Haircare Line Announces "Crowned Series" to Celebrate Complexities of Black Hair.

Read full story

Nikki Fried is Doing What is Necessary When the Governor Won't

Nikki Fried on nikkifreid.com Florida Commissioner FDACS for FL Governor(Nikki Fried / Nikkifried.com) Nikki Fried, Gubernatorial Candidate Is Making Leadership Moves for All Floridians.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest is Back This Weekend!

Florida Vegan Food Fest Flyer 2021(FL Vegan Food Fest CityFestivals.org/ Instagram) City Festivals' Annual Vegan Gourment Food Fest Returns to Tampa at a New Location. Sweetwater Organic Farm in Town n' Country is the 2021 location of the Florida Gourment Vegan Food Festival on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Read full story
1 comments

Finally a Bill on "The Hill" to Support Uterine Fibroid Research, Period.

Woman Red Wave Panties(@WeCanWearWhite Post for thewhitedressproject.org / Instagram) July is Fibroid Awareness Month & Organizations are Speaking out to Support Bill H.R. 2007, Introduced in March.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tampa a Major Photo Shoot Location for History-Making 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Tampa, Florida was the backdrop for the Highly-Anticipated Annual Issue of Sports Illustrated that Hits Stands Tomorrow, July 20, 2021. Yu Tsai, one of the most sought-after fashion and celebrity photographers in the world shot two of the three history-making covers for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. One of those covers was photographed in Tampa, Florida.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy