Pensacola Beach is the Most Expensive Florida Beach Destination This Summer

A Survey by Cheaphotels.com Revealed Pensacola Beach is the Priciest Beach Destination in the Sunshine State for Hotel Stays This Year
Pensacola Beach, which happens to be the whitest sand beach in the United States is finally banking on its sugar-sand beauty.
At an average rate of $295 per night for the cheapest double room, Pensacola Beach came out to be the most expensive accommodation compared to 40 destinations for accommodation in Florida this summer. Source: CheapHotels.org
Pensacola is the first Floridian city your reach coming from the West and is said to be America's first settlement. Folks from Alabama and Mississippi who share the Gulf beaches have been aware and patron Pensacola Beach every year.
Pensacola Beach is a barrier island stretching miles along the Gulf of Mexico. It's almost a hidden gem that is only discoverable by military personnel and their families training or stationed at Pensacola NAS. Every year more and more people have been flocking to Pensacola Beach and it has become one of the most popular beaches in Florida.
The pandemic may have caused the price hike at Pensacola Beach. In 2021 after pandemic fatigue more families who never traveled before started traveling, especially by car. Source: TRIP
Pensacola is the quickest Florida destination to get to via I-10 East by car, and the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in 2022 that leads to Pensacola Beach gave Pensacola a 20% increase in visitors from January to March of 2022 in comparison to 2021. Source: Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola Beach outranked all 40 popular beach destinations in Florida for expensive lodging. Surprisingly, once one of the most expesive beaches Miami Beach, is now the least expensive destination in Florida this summer, where a rooms are available from around $100 per night.
All 40 destinations, their rank, and thier rates shown below reflect the average price for each destination’s cheapest available double room for the period spanning July 1 to August 31, 2022.
1. Pensacola Beach $295
2. Fort Walton Beach $258
3. Anna Maria Island $245
4. Miramar Beach $240
5. Destin $234
6. Cocoa Beach $226
7. Panama City Beach $221
8. Islamorada $215
9. Palm Beach $211
10. Key Largo $210
11. Jacksonville Beach $195
12. Siesta Key $195
13. New Smyrna Beach $188
14. Sanibel $186
15. Key West $185
16. St Pete Beach $185
17. Clearwater Beach $180
18. Marathon $180
19. Pompano Beach $175
20. Naples $165
21. Madeira Beach $164
22. Fernandina Beach $151
23. Fort Myers Beach $147
24. Miami $145
25. Jacksonville $142
26. Tampa $136
27. Delray Beach $136
28. Gainesville $135
29. West Palm Beach $131
30. Lakeland $129
31. Saint Petersburg $127
32. Daytona Beach $127
33. St. Augustine $124
34. Fort Lauderdale $121
35. Orlando $120
36. Mount Dora $118
37. Tallahassee $112
38. Hollywood $111
39. Port St. Lucie $110
40. Miami Beach $104
Only hotels situated near to a beach or in the city/town centre, and with 3 stars or more, were considered for the survey results by Cheaphotels.com.
Hotel Alternatives - Short Term Retals
Supply and demad is what is causing the increase in hotel costs in Pensacola Beach and Pensacola in gerneral. As a result of high demand for lodging, short-term rentals in the Greater Pensacola area have increased in 2022 as well. In March 2022 there were 5,909 short-term rentals listed on sites Airbnb and VRBO, an increase of 900 from last year. Source: Pensacola News Journal
Mel and Mel of Convey Concepts took advantage of the lack of hotels available in Pensacola during the past two Summers.
"We listed our first home on July 1, 2021 and was booked solid within the first hour the Airbnb listing went live. This year we had 2 homes by May of 2022 and both homes were booked solid in both June and July." ~ Mel & Mel Rivera, Convey Concepts - Airbnb Superhosts
Mel and Mel host homes on Airbnb near Perdido Key, about 40 minutes from Pensacola Beach and are reaping the benefits of the Beach's popularity and the rising costs of hotels in Greater Pensacola.
Popular Central and South Florida destinations like, Orlando and Miami have always been Summer vacation hot spots. With beautiful beaches and ease of accecibililty by car North Florida hidden panhadle gems like, Pensacola are gaining in popularity.
