11th Annual Ford Cuban Sandwich Fest Tampa is This Weekend!

Sunday, May 29th The Cuban Sandwich Festival is Back at Centennial Park in Historic Ybor City!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xMYhU_0fng8Rqz00
@AlohaMelani & @BillysFoodRun_ Witnessing Orlando's Attempt At the Longest Cuban Sandwich(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

THE Best Cuban Sandwich

Ybor City in Tampa, Florida is arguably the birthplace of the Cuban sandwich and every year it is celebrated by The Cuban Sandwich Festival. The festival was the brainchild of Victor Padilla and Jolie Gonzalez-Padilla of Latin Times Media. Now, in its 11th year, the community event, sponsored by Ford is a part of a global festival and contest to find the best Cuban sandwiches in the world!

This year the contest is coined "The Big SmackDown." Contestants from around the United States and internationally will compete for the title of The Best Cuban Sandwich in the World. The ultimate winner will receive a golden ticket to compete in the World Food Championships!

Last Year's Winners to look out for:

World's Best Cuban Sandwich

  • 1st Place: Havana Jazz Cafe (WFC Golden Ticket Winner)
  • 2nd Place: Kuba Kocina
  • 3rd Place: Cozy Coffee Cafe

World's Best Tampa Historic Cuban Sandwich

  • 1st Place: Cozy Coffee Cafe
  • 2nd Place: Kuba Kocina
  • 3rd Place: Havana Jazz Cafe

World's Best Non-Traditional Cuban Sandwich

  • 1st Place: Chef Grego (WFC Golden Ticket Winner)
  • 2nd Place: Nonna’s Artisan Kitchen

VIP/Celebrity Judges include:

  • Cuban Actor Roberto Escobar,
  • Mayor Olga Gonzalez,
  • Louis Capdevila,
  • Danny Alvarez, Sr.,
  • Leo Alvarez,
  • Film Tampa Bay,
  • Great Day LIVE,
  • Donna Cameron-Cepeda,
  • Lisette Bonano,
  • Maura Cruz-Lanz,
  • Ally Legg,
  • Jon Arguello,
  • Carolina Amesty,
  • Pastora Adianis Morales,
  • Jennifer Arguello,
  • Moms for Liberty,
  • Susan Plasencia,
  • and MUCH more!

Free Family Entertainment

The Cuban Sandwich Festival is a free event for the entire family. Three Ybor City streets will be closed off to hold this massive event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILA6R_0fng8Rqz00
11th Intl Cuban Sandwich Festival in Tampa Flyer(Jolie Gonzalez Padilla / Ilovecubansandwiches.com)

Guests will enjoy great food, art, DJ, live music, dance performances, and dance lessons.

Performances By:

DJ's:

Free Salsa Dance Lessons by:

The Biggest Cuban Sandwich

Every year the Tampa Cuban Sandwich Festival attempts to create the longest Cuban sandwich in the world. The goal is to break the record from the festival before it. In this case, Orlando just held its 7th annual Cuban Sandwich festival in Kissimmee, Florida, and created a 245-foot sandwich.

Naturally, Tampa must beat Orlando so the plan is to create an even longer sandwich measuring 260 feet! This sandwich isn't just for show. The longest Cuban in the world will be divided into individual sandwiches to feed the hungry. It should feed over 600 homeless people.

Ford Motor Company is the generous title sponsor of the 11th International Cuban Sandwich Festival. The event includes many other sponsors that make this Tampeño event happen every year. This year's sponsors include:

Ford, YCDC, City of Tampa, Hispanic Resource Family Cultural Center (HRFCC), Latin Times Media, 92.5 Maxima, Telemundo, Prime TV, Carolina Amesty, Direct Auto Insurance, La Teresita Restaurant, Mike’s Bakery, the Deviled Pig, Matusalem Rum, Vaya DJ, Ybor City Museum, Museum Gardens State Park.

Event Details:

When: Sunday, May 29th, 2022

Time: Time: Noon – 6:00 PM

Where: Centennial Park in Historic Ybor City - 1800 E. 8th Avenue, Tampa, FL

Free General Entry.

VIP Tickets start at $80: https://www.cubansandwichfestival.com/vip-tickets.html#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrxBC_0fng8Rqz00
Cuban Sandwiches Ready for Judging!(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

