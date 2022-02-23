Shamrock Season Means Support for the Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida!

Mother & Son Foodies - @NelSazon & @AlohaMelani Enjoying Shamrock Season at McDonald's (Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

The Shamrock Shake® along with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® has returned in time for Saint Patricks Day with a sweet bonus!

The Shamrock Shake® returned to McDonald’s menus on February 21st in time for Saint Patrick’s Day and are available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Pensacola, Florida!

Shamrock Season

As with every limited-time offer from McDonald's the Shamrock Shake® return has been a coveted event every year for McDonald's fans. The release of the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® in 2020 added to the Shamrock Season craze.

Image of McDonald's Shamrock Shake and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry, available for a limited time at participating restaurants. (McDonald's/PRN Newswire)

The Shamrock Shake® – creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a tasty whipped topping.

The OREO® Shamrock McFlurry – the perfect combo of vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces. This menu item first debuted in the U.S. during 2020 Shamrock Shake SZN, and now it’s back by popular demand.

Ronald McDonald House Charity

This year, 25 cents from each Shake and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® sold will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida located on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola, Florida.

The donation will help RMHCA continue to serve families of children receiving lifesaving and life-changing treatments in regional hospitals. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced many RMHC houses to close their doors to new patients, fundraisers involving customer favorite menu items provide vital funds to combat increased costs and losses in funding.

“At Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida, we’re thrilled to hear about the Shamrock Shake Fundraiser,” said Summer Jimmerson, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. “The last time our Mission Partner held the fundraiser, the donation provided more than 75 room nights for families with children in medical crisis. Those families are forever impacted by the generosity of McDonald’s.

I personally have an affinity for the Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida. When I was a senior at the University of West Florida, I was elected to be the Vice President of Community Service of the Eta Upsilon chapter of Delta Sigma Pi. One of my projects was having our chapter volunteer at the Pensacola Ronald McDonald House. ~ Aloha Melani

Meeting the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House touched our hearts as we volunteered. Hospitals in Pensacola are sometimes the nearest major hospitals for children and families of children suffering a medical crisis. Some families must drive six hours to get to Pensacola. No one wants to be away from their child when they are hospitalized. The Ronald McDonald House keeps families together.

Our philosophy is simple – nothing else should matter when a family is focused on healing their child – not where they can afford to stay, where they will get their next meal or where they will lay their head at night to rest. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida strives to be the best home-away-from-home for families who travel to Pensacola to receive critical medical treatment for their children. Since opening in 1984 with a six-bedroom house through growing to our current 26-bedroom facility in 2010, we have served over 10,000 families. ~Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida mission statement

Color of the SZN

Shamrock Shake dessert highlighting the Color of the Season, Shamrock Shake Green, hex code number CBF2AC. (McDonald's/PRN Newswire)

Shamrock Shake fans have been repping the season with mint green manicures and Shamrock-inspired gear. For the first time ever, McDonald’s is also sharing the official color code of the Shake to help fans celebrate.

After over 50 years McDonald's is sharing the hex code to help Shamrockers across the country go green to show their love for this delicious dessert!

#cbf2ac = Shamrock Shake Green

That’s the hex code for the unmistakably minty color of Shamrock SZN.