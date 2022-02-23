Pensacola, FL

Shamrock Season Means Support for the Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida!

Aloha Melani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d07oe_0eMoVE6A00
Mother & Son Foodies - @NelSazon & @AlohaMelani Enjoying Shamrock Season at McDonald's(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

The Shamrock Shake® along with the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® has returned in time for Saint Patricks Day with a sweet bonus!

The Shamrock Shake® returned to McDonald’s menus on February 21st in time for Saint Patrick’s Day and are available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Pensacola, Florida!

Shamrock Season

As with every limited-time offer from McDonald's the Shamrock Shake® return has been a coveted event every year for McDonald's fans. The release of the OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® in 2020 added to the Shamrock Season craze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZFHR_0eMoVE6A00
Image of McDonald's Shamrock Shake and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry, available for a limited time at participating restaurants.(McDonald's/PRN Newswire)

The Shamrock Shake® – creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with our unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a tasty whipped topping.

The OREO® Shamrock McFlurry – the perfect combo of vanilla soft serve with our Shamrock Shake flavor and OREO® cookie pieces. This menu item first debuted in the U.S. during 2020 Shamrock Shake SZN, and now it’s back by popular demand.

Ronald McDonald House Charity

This year, 25 cents from each Shake and OREO® Shamrock McFlurry® sold will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida located on Bayou Boulevard in Pensacola, Florida.

The donation will help RMHCA continue to serve families of children receiving lifesaving and life-changing treatments in regional hospitals. While the COVID-19 pandemic forced many RMHC houses to close their doors to new patients, fundraisers involving customer favorite menu items provide vital funds to combat increased costs and losses in funding.

“At Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida, we’re thrilled to hear about the Shamrock Shake Fundraiser,” said Summer Jimmerson, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. “The last time our Mission Partner held the fundraiser, the donation provided more than 75 room nights for families with children in medical crisis. Those families are forever impacted by the generosity of McDonald’s.

I personally have an affinity for the Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida. When I was a senior at the University of West Florida, I was elected to be the Vice President of Community Service of the Eta Upsilon chapter of Delta Sigma Pi. One of my projects was having our chapter volunteer at the Pensacola Ronald McDonald House. ~ Aloha Melani

Meeting the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House touched our hearts as we volunteered. Hospitals in Pensacola are sometimes the nearest major hospitals for children and families of children suffering a medical crisis. Some families must drive six hours to get to Pensacola. No one wants to be away from their child when they are hospitalized. The Ronald McDonald House keeps families together.

Our philosophy is simple – nothing else should matter when a family is focused on healing their child – not where they can afford to stay, where they will get their next meal or where they will lay their head at night to rest. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida strives to be the best home-away-from-home for families who travel to Pensacola to receive critical medical treatment for their children. Since opening in 1984 with a six-bedroom house through growing to our current 26-bedroom facility in 2010, we have served over 10,000 families. ~Ronald McDonald House of NW Florida mission statement

Color of the SZN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovZU8_0eMoVE6A00
Shamrock Shake dessert highlighting the Color of the Season, Shamrock Shake Green, hex code number CBF2AC.(McDonald's/PRN Newswire)

Shamrock Shake fans have been repping the season with mint green manicures and Shamrock-inspired gear. For the first time ever, McDonald’s is also sharing the official color code of the Shake to help fans celebrate.

After over 50 years McDonald's is sharing the hex code to help Shamrockers across the country go green to show their love for this delicious dessert!

#cbf2ac = Shamrock Shake Green

That’s the hex code for the unmistakably minty color of Shamrock SZN.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shamrock Shake# McDonalds# Ronald McDonald House# Shamrock Season# Pensacola Ronald McDonald Hous

Comments / 2

Published by

Multicultural lifestyle content creator focusing on Food, Travel, Tampa Bay, living life with the Spirit of Aloha, and striving to transfer that sentiment to readers.

Tampa, FL
1012 followers

More from Aloha Melani

Tampa, FL

Tampa Influencer Holiday Giving Continues To Feed the Hungry Backed By Generous Local Sponsorships

A Partnership with Local Businesses and Influencers to Feed the Hungry is a Now a Holiday Tradition. Billy's Food Run For the Homeless December 2021(Connor Wright / @thatconnorgurl)

Read full story
Saint Petersburg, FL

See Andy Warhol's Western Exhibit Before it Leaves St. Pete

Warhol's West is On Exhibit Until January 9 at The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art in Downtown Saint Petersburg, Florida. Aloha Melani at Warhol West Exhibit - James Museum St. Petersburg, FL(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Read full story
2 comments
Tampa, FL

Oronzo Midtown Debuts with a Genius Tweak!

Aloha Melani Celebrates Dan Bavaro's 2nd Oronzo Location in Midtown Tampa(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) When Dan Bavaro and Burner Brand's opened fast-casual Oronzo Italian in North Tampa just over a year ago it was an immediate hit. Now Oronzo opens in Midtown Tampa, with a tweak Tampanians will love. Bavaro's Pizza!

Read full story

McDonald's Celebrates McRib's 40th Anniversary with an NFT

The Coveted McRib is Back November 1 & McDonald's is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration. McDonald's McRib is Back November 1, 2021McDonald's. The iconic McRib is back in McDonald's today, November 1, 2021. As per usual, it's only for a limited time.

Read full story
89 comments
Tampa, FL

Bubba's 33 Opens its 2nd Tampa Area Restaurant in a Flash

Bubba's 33 Brandon, Florida - Grand Opening Nov. 1, 2021(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) Bubba's 33, is a family-friendly dine-in restaurant and garage sports bar, perfect for foodies and sports fans alike. Tampa Bay residents now have two locations to choose from.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Late Night Cookie Cravings Satisfied in Tampa!

AlohaMelani at Cookie Munchers Tampa with Double Chocolate Chip Cookie(Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani) Cookie Establishments Near USF Stay Open for Those Late Night Cram Sessions!. If you are lucky enough to be a college student at the University of South Florida you may fall victim to one of two establishments too close to your dorm! Both cookie concepts were dreamt up out of college dorm rooms, so the entrepreneurs understand the sentiment behind late-night cookie cravings.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Fourth Friday Tampa is Back This Week

Fourth Friday Tampa 2021(mash up logo & riverwalk/Fourth Friday TPA) Fourth Friday Tampa Returns to Downtown Tampa Friday, August 27. The inaugural Fourth Friday put on by the City of Tampa was March 25, 2016, under Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Read full story
Florida State

Blue Angels License Plate Available Today in Florida

Blue Angels License Plate Available August 9, 2021(Trisha Idoni / EW Bullock) NAM Foundation in Pensacola, FL Announced the Wait Is Over for Blue Angels Fans. The Blue Angels specialty license plate will be available at Florida local county tax collector offices after August 9, 2021. The plate features four blue and gold F/A-18s between the words “Florida,” and “Home of the Blue Angels.”

Read full story
Tallahassee, FL

Florida A&M Co-developed Haircare Brand Gathers Influential Black Women for Crown Conversations

Pictured L-R: Julee Wilson, Scottie Beam, Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Kéla Walker(Wakati Hair / Noire_MGMT) Wakati, A New Haircare Line Announces "Crowned Series" to Celebrate Complexities of Black Hair.

Read full story

Nikki Fried is Doing What is Necessary When the Governor Won't

Nikki Fried on nikkifreid.com Florida Commissioner FDACS for FL Governor(Nikki Fried / Nikkifried.com) Nikki Fried, Gubernatorial Candidate Is Making Leadership Moves for All Floridians.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest is Back This Weekend!

Florida Vegan Food Fest Flyer 2021(FL Vegan Food Fest CityFestivals.org/ Instagram) City Festivals' Annual Vegan Gourment Food Fest Returns to Tampa at a New Location. Sweetwater Organic Farm in Town n' Country is the 2021 location of the Florida Gourment Vegan Food Festival on Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 3 PM to 7 PM.

Read full story
1 comments

Finally a Bill on "The Hill" to Support Uterine Fibroid Research, Period.

Woman Red Wave Panties(@WeCanWearWhite Post for thewhitedressproject.org / Instagram) July is Fibroid Awareness Month & Organizations are Speaking out to Support Bill H.R. 2007, Introduced in March.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Tampa a Major Photo Shoot Location for History-Making 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Tampa, Florida was the backdrop for the Highly-Anticipated Annual Issue of Sports Illustrated that Hits Stands Tomorrow, July 20, 2021. Yu Tsai, one of the most sought-after fashion and celebrity photographers in the world shot two of the three history-making covers for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. One of those covers was photographed in Tampa, Florida.

Read full story
Florida State

Florida's COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy & the "Wait and See" Group

A recent USF Survey uncovered some Vaccine Hesitancy factors in Florida. Any hope in flipping the "Wait and See" group?. Researchers at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida conducted a statewide survey of 600 Floridians to better understand the factors associated with vaccine hesitancy.

Read full story
8 comments
Tampa, FL

Capriotti's, Award Winning Sandwiches Comes to Tampa

Two of 15 Capriotti's Stores Will Open This Summer in Tampa Bay. Wrapped Capriotti's Sandwich Raised(Capriotti's Wrapped Sandwich / Instagram) Capriotti's Sandwich Shop (Capriotti's), announced today the first-of-its-kind deal to bring 15 stores to Tampa Bay in partnership with franchisees, Scott Crawford and Stephen Poletta. The deal will bring over 300 new jobs to Tampa Bay.

Read full story
2 comments

History of Black Travel Website Launched with Expandable Timeline Dating Back to the 1400s

Black Travel Alliance in Partnership with Tourism RESET created HistoryOfBlackTravel.com to Amplify Black Leisure Travel from Past to Present. HistoryofBlackTravel.com Logo Collage(Black Travel Alliance / historyofblacktravel.com)

Read full story

Las Vegas Strip's Newest Resort Is Now Open

Resorts World Las Vegas Exterior(Resorts World LV / D. Rutkin) Resorts World Las Vegas officially opened at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. Resorts World Las Vegas is the first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas strip in over a decade. The resort was developed by Genting Group, a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry.

Read full story
Clearwater, FL

Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area is the No. 1 Experience in the U.S.

Travelers' Choice Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area(Travelers' Choice 2021 US Tripadvisor.com/getupandgokayaking.com) Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 2021 Travelers' Choice® "Best of the Best" Things to Do Awards and Tampa Bay Experiences Rank at Number 1, 3, & 8 in the US.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

Kroger Delivery in Tampa Is the Best Grocery Delivery I've Ever Experienced

I Tried Kroger Delivery When it Launched in Tampa and it is the Best Grocery Delivery Service I've Ever Experienced!. Kroger Delivery to @Alohamelani in Downtown Tampa(Melani Rivera, Kroger Delivery Drivers/Aloha Melani)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy