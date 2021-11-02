Oronzo Midtown Debuts with a Genius Tweak!

Oronzo Midtown Tampa Opens Nov 2. 2021

Aloha Melani Celebrates Dan Bavaro's 2nd Oronzo Location in Midtown Tampa (Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

When Dan Bavaro and Burner Brand's opened fast-casual Oronzo Italian in North Tampa just over a year ago it was an immediate hit. Now Oronzo opens in Midtown Tampa, with a tweak Tampanians will love. Bavaro's Pizza!

Tampa foodies have been in love with Bavaro’s, which introduced Neapolitan-style pizza to the city over a decade ago. In less than a week of opening Oronzo Midtown Dan Bavaro and his team decided to feature Bavaro's pizza in the new location.

"We decided on Monday to do away with the flatbread and bring in what Tampa Bay knows and loves," says Dan Bavaro, founder of Bavaro's and Oronzo. "Our amazing team was able to teach Neapolitan pizza making to our new staff in a matter of hours. It's what we do."

Jon Fritz, Operations Manager - Oronzo (Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

In a VIP soft opening, just four days after the switch brick oven pizzas were ordered and served on-demand without a hitch. It's still in the testing phase according to Bavaro, but the foodies in attendance agree that getting Bavaro's pizza in a fast-casual environment is just what Tampa craves.

Midtown Tampa's Latest Addition

Fast-casual authentic Italian is the perfect addition to Midtown Tampa. The development is gaining popularity as a place to live, shop, work, socialize and dine.

Tampanians have been anticipating the opening of Oronzo Midtown as a more central Tampa location. Oronzo is sure to be a draw to the hottest new destination in Tampa Bay.

“Midtown is the ideal place for Oronzo’s second location,” says Dan Bavaro, founder of Oronzo. “We can’t wait to introduce Midtown guests to our delicious family recipes with unique twists and flavor combinations, all made fresh and served fast.”

Oronzo Uncommon Italian

Oronzo is the first of its kind, revolutionizing fresh pasta and flatbreads without the need to sit down at a formal restaurant. Quality is key and Oronzo sources market ingredients, which are free from any preservatives, additives, or chemicals.

Blending homemade Italian with unique recipes for an Uncommon Italian experience, Oronzo’s menu features imported quality ingredients and unique items like Italian-style burritos stuffed with spaghetti and chicken or meatball parmesan.

You can also have a selection of fresh salads and bowls that highlights the superfood grain, farro. Dough and fresh pasta are handmade every morning, along with sauces and dressing that are prepared from scratch.

@Alohamelani ordering at Oronzo Midtown Kiosk (Melani Rivera/Aloha Melani)

Oronzo is changing the way people experience Italian by combining Bavaro family recipes with quick-crafted meals that are made to order. For easy ordering, the concept will offer walk-up kiosks that will allow guests to bypass the line. Tableside charging stations and high-speed Wi-Fi will also be available.

Genius Behind the Oronzo Brand

Dan Bavaro and the Bavaro family founded Bavaro’s in March of 2009. Dan studied the craft of Neapolitan pizza under third-generation Neapolitan chefs. Along with his wife, Anna-Maria, and their five children; Antonio, Lola, Niko, Gianni, and Santino, he moved to Florida and opened their flagship Bavaro's restaurant on the corner of Franklin and Twiggs in Downtown Tampa. The restaurant was developed under the concept of blending the Italian authenticity of Neapolitan pizza with an upscale atmosphere in the Tampa Bay area.

Dan Bavaro & Family (Oronzo Honest Italian/oronzo.com)

Dan Bavaro and Bob Johnston, Owner & CEO of The Melting Pot Restaurants formed a friendship and shared a vision to bring a fast-casual Italian concept to the market. In 2018 that the two entrepreneurs created a joint venture partnership, combining their strengths for what would become Oronzo.

Oronzo is named after Bavaro’s grandfather who migrated to the United States with his wife Angela. Bavaro was to create the vision for the brand, its DNA, and the culinary experience. Johnston was to provide a strong foundation for growth given his company’s 45-year history in franchising by streamlining Bavaro’s vision, then packaging it into an experience for guests that also allows for scalability.

Oronzo Italian is located in Midtown Tampa at 1120 Gramercy Lane, Tampa, FL and opens at 11AM daily starting November 2, 2021.