McDonald's Celebrates McRib's 40th Anniversary with an NFT

The Coveted McRib is Back November 1 & McDonald's is creating a limited number of NFTs in celebration.

McRib Season is Here

The iconic McRib is back in McDonald's today, November 1, 2021. As per usual, it's only for a limited time.

You have to wonder if the McRib is so popular why won't McDonald's keep it on the menu permanently?

I remember as a kid going back to McDonald's wanting a McRib and being let down because "Mc Rib Season" is over. I searched for the McRib commercial all year. Well, that's the obvious marketing genius of the McRib.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” said Mike Bullington, Senior Archives Manager at McDonald’s. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first-timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

What's crazy is that all my life people still look forward to the legendary tangy BBQ flavor of the McRib 40 years later.

"McRib Season" In 2021 is being celebrated by McDonald's creating a limited number of NFTs.

The fan favorite sandwich is McDonald's first dip into the non-fungible token pool.

NFT's are unique pieces of virtual art that represent a real-world object and cannot be duplicated. They are usually bought and sold with cryptocurrency online. The scarcity of NFT's can make them worth millions of dollars.

It makes perfect sense for McDonald's to use the 40th Anniversary of the McRib as their first NFT since McRib is only around for a limited time and has a super cult following.

McRib NFT Giveaway

To make things saucier, McDonald's is giving away the McRib NFT on Twitter between November 1st and 7th.

To enter all you need to do is follow @McDonalds on Twitter retweet the Sweepstakes Invitation below:

Good luck McRib and NFT lovers!