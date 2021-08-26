Fourth Friday Tampa is Back This Week

Fourth Friday Tampa Returns to Downtown Tampa Friday, August 27

What is Fourth Friday Tampa?

The inaugural Fourth Friday put on by the City of Tampa was March 25, 2016, under Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

In a 2016 Tampa Bay Times article, Tampa Museum of Art executive director Michael Tomor said, "A 'First Friday'-style grouping of events in Tampa began when local museum heads started cross-promoting each other's specials."

Fourth Friday Inaugural Ribbon Cutting March 24, 2016 (Straz Center/Instagram)

The Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa thought that mimicking Saint Petersburg's "First Friday" would be a great idea to show people that there are things to do in downtown Tampa after 5 p.m. The organizers moved it to the end of the month on the fourth Friday and made it an official monthly event. It worked.

Fourth Friday brought together the city's art and culture scene along the Tampa Riverwalk and throughout Tampa’s Downtown once a month.

Residents and visitors were able to enjoy Tampa's arts & culture scene via a "crawl" in an evening of special offers by downtown museums, theatres, restaurants, and bars.

Downtown Tampa may not be what it is today if it weren't for Fourth Friday. It's even hard to remember a time when Tampanians used to say, "Tampa's sidewalks roll up at night."

Fourth Friday didn't happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2021 Fourth Friday is back by the efforts of Tampa Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa.

The First 2021 Fourth Friday Event

Friday, August 27, 2021, marks the return of Fourth Friday in Tampa from 6 to 9 p.m. under Mayor Jane Castor.

Tampa Fourth Friday Map (Fourth Friday Map / Tampa Downtown Partnership)

The map shows six featured venues. Here are each venue's scheduled events:

1. STRAZ CENTER - Free outdoor concert on the Riverwalk featuring some of Tampa's hottest talent: Endless Summer feat. J'nelle, Jinx and Parriss & The Night from 6:30-9:00 PM on the Riverwalk Stage. A signature drink special will be available with a Fourth Friday lanyard.

Straz Endless Summer Lineup (Straz Center Show Page/Straz Center)

2. CURTIS HIXON WATERFRONT PARK - Information HUB where the crawl begins. You must pick up your free lanyard between 5:30pm - 7:30 PM. The lanyard is your ticket to special tours, live music, and food and drink deals.

Local artists will be featured and presented by TT Art Collective. Live music by Ella Jet.

Curtis Hixon Park Information HUB for Fourth Friday (Fourth Friday TPA/Instagram)

3. HENRY B. PLANT MUSEUM - The Museum offers free admission, a guided tour and entertainment on the Veranda from 5-7 PM

4. FLORIDA MUSEUM OF PHOTOGRAPHIC ARTS - FMoPA invites members and locals alike to celebrate photography every Fourth Friday with access to a gallery tour and a discount at the museum store.

5. THE SAIL PLAZA - Live music and a signature drink special will be available at The Sail for those who have a free lanyard.

The Sail Pavillion at Sunset (The Sail Plaza/tampa.gov)

6. SPARKMAN WHARF - Live music and a featured container vendor special.

Once you visit the Information HUB at Curtis Hixon Park, you can explore special food and drink deals from participating downtown restaurants and bars. Live music by Aramark will be played along the Riverwalk near the Tampa Bay Convention Center for the crawl.

Visit Tampa Bay invites everyone to kick off Fourth Friday with extended hours into the night. Browse the Tampa-centric shop, sample private label lager, and IPA beers, and then meet local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Sip & Stroll the Riverwalk

Last but not least Tampanians love Fourth Friday for the Sip & Stroll. Sip & Stroll on Fourth Friday allows for the consumption of alcoholic beverages in specially vendor-approved cups while along The Riverwalk.

Sip & Stroll beverages are allowed on the Pirate Water Taxi at Sip & Stroll venue stops only. You can purchase your drink in a Sip & Stroll cup at one of eight authorized Tampa Riverwalk venues.

Fourth Friday 2021 Dates

Fourth Friday is currently scheduled for these Friday's in 2021:

August 27, 2021

September 24, 2021

October 22, 2021

November 26, 2021

