How to Improve Your eCommerce Website With Shopify

how to improve your eccommerce website TemplateMonster

Traditionally, an online store has clear goals - attracting new customers, providing good service so that customers recommend it, and stimulating sales to regular customers. A common problem is when a person who bought once doesn't return to the site. In this article, we'll talk about the most common mistakes online store owners make, how to solve important problems, and how to improve the website with cool design and modern Shopify themes . You can achieve excellent results by defining and structuring all your goals into a single strategy. And then, the question of how to improve your eCommerce site no longer arises.

Of course, new clients won't magically come. Any firm's owner must constantly analyze the situation and make certain improvements to the store. Let's start with the most common mistakes in the practice of online portals.

Top Mistakes Shopify Store Owners Make

modern shopify theme freepik

It isn't easy to foresee all the situations that a business owner may face. We give clear examples and ways to solve problems so that you have basic knowledge of what you should never do.

Prohibition No. 1 - Not Thoughtful SEO

A new shop requires much attention and work to promote in search engines. And when it seems that everything is provided and done correctly for the portal promotion, elementary mistakes appear.

Here are the most common situations:

Be careful with URL labels. It's the only part you may edit. Check if you are using the correct keywords in the title. Try to write your texts intelligently. This way, your products are easier to find.

Automatically generated repetitive content. The situation arises when people add a certain product to the collection. Shopify automatically creates one more URL for the new product in the same collection. In this matter, only a specialist can help.

No redirect at the end of the slash. Search engines will consider both link versions (with and without a slash) unique pages when the situation arises. To avoid this situation, use canonical tags to tell Google which page version is preferred for indexing (with and without a slash).

No control over the robots.txt file. Shopify has created a guide for you on how to solve the problem. Please find and read it here .

We are well aware of how many firms use Shopify. There are many of them. And all business owners often face the same problems. Now you know how to avoid situations that affect SEO.

Prohibition No. 2 - Wrong Product Description

Usually, experts determine the following points in the description of the product page that you should avoid:

very short description,

a lot of text, which the user is too lazy to read,

there is no key and important information (for example, some fundamentally important data on the characteristics of an electrical device are missing),

related products are not presented (for instance, on the smartphone page, there are no product offers for this particular model - headphones, a spare adapter, a case),

poor picture quality,

there are not enough images to understand the goods' appearance, color, and proportions.

It would be helpful if the text mentioned the keywords you want to rank for in the search engines.

Prohibition No. 3 - Inconvenient Or Difficult Navigation

Any visitor wants to see the most simple pages with a clear search for information on them. If you are wondering how to improve your eCommerce website, pay attention to the portal's appearance. No need to overload sections with a bunch of buttons and distracting elements. At the same time, never try to remove important components so that a person can find everything he needs.

A ready-made template for the site will always help with simple navigation since it will change the appearance, logical location of information on the pages, and much more. We'll tell you more about that point later.

Prohibition No. 4 - Not Thoughtful Service

This point consists of the following issues:

complicated return policy,

low-quality advice from the manager,

rude customer service,

insufficiently trained staff who don't know the answers to questions and the goods themselves on the site thoroughly,

no free shipping option,

not enough payment options.

How to improve your eCommerce website? Work through these questions and find a suitable solution. And then customers will come back for more purchases.

Prohibition No. 5 - Mandatory Registration

Imagine that you must go through several questionnaires to buy a dress. It's inconvenient and discourages ordering. It's well-known that more than 30% of visitors with a clear intention to buy may be scared away with the help of mandatory registration. Do you want to build a loyal customer base that you can work with in the future? This idea is great, but you may implement it in another way besides mandatory registration.

How Good Design Solves A Lot Of Problems

If you look at the number of customers who haven't ordered from you, many visitors won't be satisfied with the online store's appearance. How to improve your eCommerce website? Consider buying a great and, at the same time, inexpensive layout with a ready-made site appearance.

You'll find this product on popular marketplaces, where there are tons of choices. One of the successful trading platforms where people get templates for Shopify online stores is TemplateMonster.

So, here are problems you solve immediately after installing the purchased layout:

Change the appearance of the portal.

A responsive design for mobile devices.

All information in the sections is logically structured and intuitive. Consequently, users easily find what they want (for example, specific delivery information, similar goods, or additional accessories).

Optimized for SEO. The developers have carried out several works that help the online store to be promoted in Google and other search engines.

Important elements appear that help create the image of a modern shop. For instance, a drop-down menu, a list of recommended goods, wish lists, and a large slider for advertising sales or special offers.

In addition to all of the above, layouts are easy to edit. All buyers receive excellent instructions and free support service for six months.

Successful Online Shops And Templates

To understand how to improve your eCommerce website, you can focus on the most successful portals. Below we show three cool shops and templates which, in our opinion, are worth buying on TemplateMonster.

Super Sites - How They Look

modern shopify themes freepik

While thinking about how to improve your eCommerce website, you need to monitor competitors. There are additional ratings on the Internet of the best online Shopify stores that you may look up to in your business. Here are the portals we have selected for your attention:

Triangl . The financial indicator and profit of the company suggest that everything is fine with the firm. For example, these simple and stylish women's swimwear sellers earned $5 million in their first year of operation. After the second year of their activity, the sum increased to $25 million in profit. A distinctive feature of the Triangl is the huge banners on the slider on the main page. Thus the brand demonstrates its swimwear brightly and beautifully.

. The financial indicator and profit of the company suggest that everything is fine with the firm. For example, these simple and stylish women's swimwear sellers earned $5 million in their first year of operation. After the second year of their activity, the sum increased to $25 million in profit. A distinctive feature of the Triangl is the huge banners on the slider on the main page. Thus the brand demonstrates its swimwear brightly and beautifully. Allbirds are unique and stunning in every detail. This shoe brand uses all visual effects to be modern. Small videos, animation, beautiful graphics - it's all there on the site.

are unique and stunning in every detail. This shoe brand uses all visual effects to be modern. Small videos, animation, beautiful graphics - it's all there on the site. Sparko sweets is the tastiest shop we have ever seen. With a rather laconic appearance of the sections, pictures of sweets become the main part of the design. Even though the candies have amazing shapes, much interesting information about them is also indicated. For instance, only local ingredients are used for manufacturing.

Below we show great layouts so that your portal also sparkles with all colors and presents your goods in the most favorable light.

Business Theme Examples On TemplateMonster

portfolio pictures Template Monster

How to improve your eCommerce website? Buy and install ready-made website layouts. There are different layouts for Shopify. Use the TemplateMonster marketplace, where there are countless such offers for the shops. You create your list of templates using a filter. For instance, limiting the list of themes to those related to your business type might be helpful. Next, see the Demos, read the characteristics, and select the most liked one.

Let's look at the coolest templates.

Handcrafts

These layouts are perfect for manufacturers of any handmade goods. Clean design, animated details, nice colors - it's all about Handcrafts . The price is more than affordable. Therefore, even start-up companies can afford such a purchase.

Etools

The developer talks about Etools as the most suitable for renovation firms. A purely masculine look is immediately visible when viewing the Demo. You need to go and see this awesome Demo! Dark colors and built-in elements with auto-scroll on hover have a wow effect.

Artist

This template is modern and incredibly stylish. It's worth uploading your examples of ready-made paintings, handmade ceramics, and art objects, and the site quickly transforms. Very elegant appearance for creative personalities.

There are a lot of successful design options on TemplateMonster. Come and see for yourself.

Watch A Useful Video

Find out how the portal looks like before and after the installation of the TemplateMonster’s template.

Conclusions

Even if you have worked in your company for a long time, the question of how to improve your eCommerce website will still arise. The technologies and standards of successful online businesses are changing. Always monitor the news to keep up. We recommend looking for them here , here , and there .

FAQ

What are modern Shopify themes?

Such products should include a stylish look, the use of modern technologies and web design practices, be functional, and have additional enhancements. The important features are an adaptive design, SEO-friendly, multicurrency and multilingualism, etc.

How can Shopify help my business?

This CMS system is chosen for its relative ease of use and affordability in terms of budget. This way, the content management system helps. Creating your own small company doesn't require a huge budget.

The main question about Shopify - is how to build a brand. So, what is important in making a new image?

Building the image and corporate style of the company doesn't depend on which CMS you have chosen. Create a brand book, and choose templates based on corporate colors and style. Then you form a single concept of brand and look. Don't forget to search for a cool PR agency that helps make a cool brand.

Where to buy Shopify themes?

It's better to buy a ready-made layout for a site on trusted marketplaces. We recommend TemplateMonster for many reasons. Firstly, because of many years of experience. Secondly, because of the breadth of choice. Thirdly, the marketplace presents works from different web developers. Therefore, you may compare layouts and choose only the suitable ones.