In the modern world, the eCommerce business is one of the most popular and most profitable industries. While traditional retail is fading into the background, online sales are gaining momentum. In this regard, entrepreneurs are increasingly moving their companies to the digital level and are trying to conquer the Internet audience. However, launching your online store is not an easy task. Many entrepreneurs do not even take up this challenge, believing they cannot do without the help of IT specialists. It's time to dispel this stereotype.

In recent years, many CMSs have appeared that allow you to launch and develop an eCommerce website without coding skills, wasting time and costs. Among them are WooCommerce, Magento, OpenCart, and so on.

If you are ready to start your journey in online trading, then it's time to learn all the subtleties. This article offers to evaluate popular CMSs and get acquainted with how to start a business with Shopify.

Building a Successful eCommerce Web Page - What Do You Need to Know?

Few people dare to develop a store independently, as it is laborious work. However, it's worth it. By comparison, launching an eCommerce page with a web studio's help costs an average of $4,000! While doing it yourself, it costs less than $500. The difference is obvious. What does it take to build your digital company?

First of all, it is important to decide on the purpose of the company's presence on the Internet, carefully consider the store's assortment and evaluate the target audience. This step is necessary because your message and ideas determine the web page's design, structure, and emphasis. Domain selection. A domain is a unique name needed to identify a resource on the web. Keep in mind that the address should be short and memorable, so it is constantly heard. Hosting registration. Imagine that a page is a real shop with many goods, then hosting is a house for storing them. There are many hosting providers designed for resources of various sizes. Choice of CMS. These days many systems are offering a powerful set of features and tools. Evaluate all the pros and cons and start an online business with Shopify or another method. Development of design and structure of a shop. It's time to challenge creativity and unique thoughts. Consider the main concept of the page and choose the appropriate colors and accents for the website's appearance. At the same time, there are ready-made solutions for those who do not want to rack their brains.

The Most Popular CMSs: Overview

Among the wide variety of platforms, choosing the right one is difficult. Especially considering that they all have a brilliant set of features and tools. In addition, most CMSs are equipped with a convenient drag-and-drop visual editor that allows you to create an eCommerce page without coding. Explore the main options and choose the best one.

OpenCart: Pros and Cons

OpenCart is an open-source CMS for creating online stores. It is easy to use but quite versatile. The platform is designed for small and medium-sized firms and allows you to place a sufficient number of items. In addition, there are many basic and premium modules for your website. Among them are product ratings, a block with viewed options, discounts and coupons, customer reviews, etc.

The main advantages of OpenCart include:

affordable price;

visually understandable interface;

multilingualism;

plenty of free and premium templates.

Among the weaknesses, pay attention to the following:

problems with SEO;

website malfunctioning when loading more than 30,000 items.

WooCommerce Website Builder

WooCommerce is the gem of the eCommerce world and is considered one of the best plugins for WordPress. Users appreciate its flexibility, ease of use, and richness in features. What's more, the website builder supports over 400 extensions and thousands of other WordPress plugins to improve the look and feel of your store. Among other advantages, it is worth paying attention to such functions:

advanced SEO and marketing tools;

visual drag and drop editor;

regular updates;

ready templates.

Cons of WooCommerce include:

no direct technical support from the creators of WooCommerce;

WordPress restrictions.

How to Start a Business with Shopify?

Shopify is the leading eCommerce platform and the choice of many users worldwide. CMS was launched in 2006 and has since gained a following and popularity. It is famous for its ease of use but, at the same time, versatility and power. It comes with many advanced marketing features, including a gift card system, omnichannel selling, social media integration, blog, and mobile app creation. Such a set of unique tools cannot but attract users.

Moreover, even a novice IT user can easily manage all the powerful features. Working with the system does not require coding knowledge or experience in design. Therefore, the main answer to the question of how to start a business with Shopify is to stock up on ideas and turn them into an amazing store.

Another compelling reason to use this platform is the multitude of ready-made templates for different types of companies.

Among the main advantages are:

clean interface;

simple integration with PayPal;

an impressive set of SEO tools;

no commission for transactions with Stripe;

24/7 customer support.

The disadvantages of the platform are minor, but there are still some details worth paying attention to:

the price may seem high, but the solution is worth the declared amount;

the platform charges a commission on sales.

Top-notch Shopify Websites for Your Inspiration

If you are convinced of the power and reliability of the presented system and have chosen this CMS for your online store, it's time to get ideas for creating a unique design. There are many modern and eye-catching resources on the Internet. Their developers knew exactly how to start a business with Shopify and get customers' attention! Here are a couple of the best eCommerce websites built with this platform. Check out their structure and get inspired by the unique details.

Oneup

Do you still think that the websites of pharmacies and medical clinics look boring? Then pay attention to Oneup. Brilliant appearance, excellent structure, and easy navigation meet you on the home page. There is a search form here for the convenience of buyers, and all products are divided into groups using the MegaMenu. Cool animations are also included. The website is also good because there is useful information in addition to the goods. Get inspired by ideas and knowledge about new treatments and create an even better project.

ElysTea

How about a fully functional and attractive tea shop? Then this website is a real find. In addition to the catchy look, it has hundreds of tools for convenient shopping. The web page has currency selection, item filters, an excellent catalog, and various forms and pop-ups. In addition, ElysTea provides a gift card system for its customers. Learn all the ins and outs of how to start a business with Shopify, get concepts from the website, and create your masterpiece!

Wrapping Up

As you can see, the creation of an eCommerce company is within the power of everyone, thanks to modern technologies and CMS. Shopify is a system that has been helping users achieve brilliant results for years. It is easy to use and offers a lot of features and tools. Therefore, this is a great solution for those who want to build a full-fledged resource and embody all ideas. Find out all the pros and cons of the platform, gain knowledge and tricks and start an online business with Shopify right now!

FAQ

Is Shopify theme for web design business good for SEO optimization?

Yes. It offers a powerful set of SEO tools, so all templates have a high level of SEO optimization and guarantee a fast promotion.

Where to buy the fastest Shopify theme 2022?

There are many marketplaces on the Internet providing products and IT services.

Is there any advice on how to start a business with Shopify?

There are many recommendations and tips for building an eCommerce firm. However, the main trick is to be creative and follow new trends to be at the top and surprise buyers repeatedly.

Does the CMS offer technical support?

Yes. The platform provides support to its customers in case of problems or malfunctions.