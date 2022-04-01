How IT Companies Support Ukraine

The whole world supports the Ukrainian people in the confrontation with Russia. Many influencers, including musicians and Hollywood actors, support Ukrainians in difficult and horrific times of war. IT companies are no exception. The IT community has joined the fight against Russia's aggression in its own way. In this article, you will find out how exactly IT companies support Ukraine during the war.

Many employees of the TemplateMonster company are based in Ukraine, seeing with their own eyes all the horrors of the war and the terrifying consequences of the Russian invasion of the territory of their country. From the first day, TemplateMonster decided to stop cooperation with all Russian partners and services and published an appeal to Russian citizens asking to stop this cruelty.

By publishing information on social networks and sending newsletters to their subscribers, the company tries to convey information about the war and its dreadful consequences to their clients so that as many people as possible know about what is happening in Ukraine and urge them to help and support the Ukrainians.

Besides, part of the income from sales of TemplateMonster products also goes to support the Ukrainian army and employees who live and work in Ukraine. If you wish to take part in supporting the country, we invite you to download digital products created by Ukrainian authors.

Ahrefs SEO service used by thousands of specialists worldwide has completely blocked access to its services for users from Russia and Belarus. Ahrefs has also withdrawn all current subscriptions and started blocking all card payments from Russian customers.

With the outbreak of war, some Ahrefs employees protect their native land, taking an active part in the hostilities and helping their compatriots. Ahrefs noted that the company has been helping Ukrainian funds since the first days of the invasion. Its employees also encourage their clients to support the Come Back Alive Foundation.

In addition, the company offers subscription renewals for double the amount of the donation. Consequently, if you donate $100, Ahrefs will renew your subscription for $200.

Did you know that many Crocoblock employees are Ukrainians? Having witnessed everything that is happening in Ukraine, the Crocoblock team decided to stop selling licenses to new Russian users. The company has also stopped supporting existing licenses for clients who support Putin's policy. Crocoblock will not remove these restrictions even after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In addition, Crocoblock placed a banner on its website: Russian warship, go f*ck yourself! On the official page on social networks, the company also changed the poster and is actively posting materials on anti-war topics.

On their Facebook page, the company team announced that the Russians still can continue to use licenses if they agree that Russia is the aggressor, and the Russians, by their inaction and tacit consent, support Putin's policy. However, Crocoblock.com is no longer available for Russian IPs, which means that the Crocoblock team changed its mind and decided to stop working with clients from Russia altogether. Moreover, Crocoblock invited other IT companies and communities also to block Russian clients' licenses.

Also, the company team thanked all countries for the support provided to Ukraine and is actively collecting donations for the Ukrainian Army.

Domain registrar and web hosting Namecheap also stopped service provision for Russian users due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Namecheap tweeted out against the Russian regime's war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine. The company also warned that TLD owners should find another domain registrar.

Moreover, on its website, the company shares information about the war and calls for donations to help the Ukrainian army and civilians affected by this terrible war.

The Zemez team consists of talented Ukrainian web designers and developers. The company's products are also created and supported by the Ukrainians. That is why Zemez could not stand aside when the war broke out.

The company has joined the "Stand With Ukraine" campaign, supporting clients and developers from Ukraine, and providing various ways to help Ukrainian people through donations and fundraising on its blog.

Besides, the company team donated most of the income received from sales to help the country fight against Russian aggression. The collected funds are directed to the army and volunteers of Ukraine to resist the violations of human rights and democracy. It helps not only ordinary citizens but also the country's economy as a whole.

WP Engine also joined the "Stand With Ukraine" campaign. Shortly after the invasion began, the company undertook several humanitarian efforts.

Corporate and employee donations went to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund and Polish Humanitarian Action, which helps the Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, the company's team based in Poland is asking the authorities for permission to provide the company's office in Krakow to the refugees so that they have a place where they can feel safe.

In addition, the company has stopped all business with Russian companies using the platform.

A major registrar of domains and hosting GoDaddy has announced a free renewal of any service for Ukrainian customers.

The company also donated $500,000 to humanitarian aid in Ukraine and has passed on donations from its employees. The company also removed the Russian version of the site and all .ru domain names from their secondary domain name market and stopped using the Russian ruble as a payment currency. In addition, the company no longer supports new domain registrations in the .ru and .ru.com zones.

Global Support

Many volunteers all over the world support Ukrainians in many different ways. What is happening in Ukraine is scary and will not leave anyone indifferent. From this article, you found out how the IT community supports Ukraine and its people in the struggle for their independence and which companies provide special assistance to the Ukrainian army and citizens and collect donations to charitable foundations. Do not stand aside and support Ukraine and its people in these terrible times, full of pain and suffering. After all, we should be kind and compassionate to one another.