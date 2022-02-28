Social Media Security Awareness https://www.templatemonster.com/

Millions of people annually suffer from different types of cyberattacks. Attackers exploit the vulnerability of ordinary users and corporate information systems.

Large-scale attacks frequently occur on global social media platforms. For example, in July 2021 there was a massive information leakage from the business- and employment-oriented online service LinkedIn . Hackers full information more than 90% of LinkedIn users.

Social networks contain a huge amount of information about us. We have to be able to protect our data qualitatively. We have collected some important tips to help you protect your data, website and provide cybersecurity:

Think Before You Post

Lovers of sharing personal information on social media should be careful. Attackers are waiting for your geolocation update or a new phone number to collect even more data about you. Before posting any information about yourself, consider whether it is safe to do. Control public access to your information. Configure access to personal data so only a trusted circle of people can see it. Remember what was uploaded to the Global Network, remains there forever. Big Brother is watching you!

Secure Passwords

Users often put the same passwords for different services. This makes it much easier for hackers to work. You should select trusted passwords if you do not want to lose access to all your accounts. Use a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols to create a unique combination. Regularly change passwords for better protection. Do not use a browser-based password manager. Your privacy becomes more vulnerable because of saved passwords.

Check Back Often

If you receive a notification about available updates, do not ignore it. This helps correct inaccuracies and improve privacy policies. Update software frequently on all devices. It is better to connect the automatic system update, then you will always be aware of all changes.

Multi-factor Authentication

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is another method that helps to secure accounts from any cyberattack. You can choose any way to get the generated code on your device to confirm your identity and get access to the account. Use MFA for accounts that contain important information.

Advertisement blocker

Every user needs good protection against malicious advertising. It is important to block ads because they may contain viruses. Such ads can track your personal information and share it with third parties. It will not be easy to get rid of the consequences. That is why it is better to take care of your safety in advance. Just install a trusted adblocker.

Your choice of ad-blocking system depends on your situation and needs. Set up a network-wide adblocker if you are using multiple devices at home. The browser-based ad block can help you to secure a particular browser. Use apps from the online app store to protect your smartphone.

Antivirus software

Never follow suspicious links and do not believe manipulative headlines and bright pictures. Not everything that is beautifully written is safe. Double-check resources before clicking on the ad post. This will make your information space safer and improve the quality of your pastime on the Internet. Keep calm and stay safe!

Virtual Private Network (VPN)

VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a simple and reliable way to protect privacy. Many websites are known to track users by their IP address. Advertisers can do it to get more benefit from ads. When using a VPN, the IP address and geolocation will be replaced with the IP address and location of the VPN server. Private Network can encrypt your Internet connection. It makes your traffic completely anonymous and hidden to your provider and third parties. You can safely visit sites and be sure you are not tracked.

Am I safe?

Sure! If you followed our advice, you did your best to become a secure user. But still, be careful to make sure you never become a victim of cybercrime.

FAQ

What is social media security?

Nowadays, social media users have become victims of cybercriminals. We post most personal information precisely in social network profiles. Users have to protect their data to avoid hackings and information leakages. Security on social networks is mainly ensured by strong passwords, blocks of dubious resources, and knowledge of the privacy and policy of a particular resource.

Why is it important to stay safe on social media?

An attacker can easily access your account if you set an untrusted password. By analyzing your data from social networks, he can learn detailed information about you, about your friends, about your family, and many other intimate details of your life.

How can you protect your social media?

Take precautions to keep your social media accounts safe. Here are some useful tips:

Pick a strong, unique password and change it frequently

Use different passwords for each account

Be careful before clicking on dubious links

Limit the number of people who have access to detailed information about you

How does social media invade our privacy?

Computer programs actively monitor data from users’ social networks. This is also called data scraping. These data are extracted from your social media profiles, as well as other websites and accounts.