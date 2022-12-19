The first trailer for "Barbie" turns the world pink and surprises with a parody of "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Life in Plastic is indeed fantastic, judging by the first official trailer for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie.

This Friday, Warner Bros. released the official trailer that, in 75 seconds, gives fans a glorious introduction to Margot Robbie as the iconic doll that changed the landscape of children's toys. (CNN and Warner Bros. Pictures share the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The trailer opens with an earth-toned parody of the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey." Some girls play quietly in a desert with their dolls, as the narrator says: "Since the beginning of time, since the first girl existed, there have been dolls. But dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until... "

Then a colossal Barbie appears in the landscape, wearing the striped bathing suit she first wore when Mattel released the toy in 1959. The girls put their old-fashioned dolls aside.

The trailer then transitions into quick snippets of Barbie's fluorescent pink dream world before ending with a choreographed dance.

There 's also a blonde Ryan Gosling onscreen as Barbie's tanned, toned, plastic boyfriend Ken.

So far, the trailer has had a good response on social media.

One person tweeted: "Saving a week's vacation somewhere quiet for when this comes out."

Another confidently added that it would be "the best movie ever."

"Barbie" is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

