¡Expresionismo! Features Mexican-Born Abstract Expressionist Artist Jesse Mireles

"De Oro," 48 in x 48 i acrylic on canvas by Jesse Mireles Photo by Jesse Mireles, Abstract Artist

Salisbury, MA — Jesse Mireles' ¡Expresionismo! at the New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) in Portsmouth, NH is one of the most extensive exhibits of abstract expressionist works by a Mexican-born artist in New England. ¡Expresionismo! includes twenty-four works in three mediums: Paintings, collages, and prints. The exhibit runs through April 2, 2023.

Mireles, a Salisbury, MA, resident who moved from Ohio in 2022, is a painter, printmaker, and internationally award-winning graphic designer. He was born in Mexico but grew up in Toledo, Ohio, studying art and graphic design in high school and painting, graphics, and printmaking at the University of Toledo. Although he now resides in Salisbury, he is not new to exhibiting in New England. He was a regular exhibitor at the Hutson Gallery in Provincetown until 2020. The current exhibit at the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery is his first solo show on the East Coast.

Mireles describes himself as an abstract expressionist. "I view my art as a mission to awaken repressed passions and emotions," he says. "My work is an ongoing experiment with paint togenerate a visual euphoria with every new execution." He adds, "In my life, I have found precious few abstract expressionist works by fellow Mexican-born artists. So I have worked to change that reality."

The paintings section of this exhibit features works ranging from 12 in x 12 in frames to 4 ft x 6 ft canvases, all in mixed media on paper, canvas, and panel. All the paintings in this section are non-figurative experiments with paint applied with brushes, scrapers, and other tools. Mireles cites nature as his greatest inspiration, especially from unusual perspectives such as aerials and NASA images. Young children's art is another influence.

The second section features a series of framed giclée prints digitized from hand-drawn sketches colorized on a computer and printed with archival quality inks on fine paper. Mireles points out that these prints meet the strict criteria for genuine giclée prints. Finally, the third section includes five collages on paper and canvas. The prints and the collages are abstractly figurative but executed with continued experimentation with paint.

Jesse Mireles was awarded the first D. Pratt Framer Artist Opportunity Grant, which helps artists cover the costs of solo or artist-curated exhibitions. He sincerely thanks D. Pratt Framer for sponsoring this grant for the first time and helping to make artist opportunities more accessible.

The NHAA Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, at 136 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801, is open. Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am - 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am - 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 Noon - 5 pm.

About NHAA

The New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is a non-profit art association founded in 1940. It is the oldest statewide art association in New Hampshire and one of the oldest in the country. It has approximately 300 juried artist members representing various visual arts mediums, including painting, photography, printmaking, sculpting, textile art, and mixed media. Its talented artists all live and work regionally throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.

The NHAA's home base is the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery in downtown Portsmouth where it is open year-round with new exhibits monthly. The NHAA is proud to feature the largest selection of original artwork from regional artists in the Seacoast. For more information, visit the NHAA at https://www.nhartassociation.org/ or call 603.431.4230.

About Jesse Mireles

Jesse Mireles is a painter, printmaker, and graphic designer. He was born in Mexico but grew up in Toledo, Ohio, studying art and graphic design in high school and painting, graphics, and printmaking at the University of Toledo. Art has been his life's work, his recreation, his sanctuary. It has been his livelihood, primarily as a graphic designer, an art discipline that has honored him with numerous national and international awards.

Mireles moved to Massachusetts in 2022 and maintains a studio in Amesbury. He has exhibited at the Toledo Museum of Art, the National Center for Nature Photography, and various shows and galleries. The Toledo Museum of Art and galleries in Ohio, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine represent his work. In addition, he lectures, consults, and has served on design and art review panels for the Toledo Arts Commission and the Columbus-based Ohio Arts Council. For more information or to view his body of work, visit www.jessemireles.net.