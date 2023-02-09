Salisbury Artist Jesse Mireles Featured in NHAA Show ¡Expresionismo! in Portsmouth NH

Salisbury, MA —The New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) will feature the work of artist Jesse Mireles in a show titled ¡Expresionismo! at its Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery in Portsmouth, NH. The exhibit runs from February 22 through April 2, 2023. The art opening will take place on March 3 from 5-8 pm.

Mireles, a new resident of Salisbury, MA, moved from Ohio in mid-August 2022. He is a painter, printmaker, and award-winning graphic designer. He was born in Mexico but grew up in Toledo, Ohio, studying art and graphic design in high school and painting, graphics, and printmaking at the University of Toledo.

Mireles describes himself as an abstract expressionist. "I view my art as a mission to awaken repressed passions and emotions," he says. "My work is an ongoing experiment with paint to generate a visual euphoria with every new execution. In my life, I have found precious few abstract expressionist works by fellow Mexican-born artists," says Mireles. "I have worked to change that reality."

¡Expresionismo! will feature three modes of art: paintings, prints, and collages. The primary section will feature paintings ranging from 5 1/2" × 5 1/2" to 4 ft x 8 ft, all in mixed media on paper, canvas, and panel. All the paintings in this section will be non-figurative experiments with paint applied with brushes, scrapers, and other tools.

The second section will be a series of framed giclée prints digitized from hand-drawn sketches, colorized on a computer, and printed with archival quality inks on fine paper. Finally, the third section will be three collages on paper and canvas. The prints and the collages will be representational but abstract.

Jesse Mireles was awarded a D. Pratt Framer Artist Opportunity Grant, which helps artists cover the costs of solo or artist-curated exhibitions. He sincerely thanks D. Pratt Framer for sponsoring this grant for the first time and helping to make artist opportunities more accessible.

The NHAA Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery is located at 136 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am - 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am - 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm - 5 pm. For more information about ¡Expresionismo! Contact the New Hampshire Art Association at 603.431.4230.

The New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is a non-profit art association founded in 1940 and is the oldest statewide art association in New Hampshire and one of the oldest in the country. It has approximately 300 juried artist members representing a wide variety of visual arts mediums, including painting, photography, printmaking, sculpting, textile art, and mixed media. Its talented artists all live and work regionally throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont.

The NHAA’s home base is the Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery in downtown Portsmouth where it is open year-round with new exhibits monthly. The NHAA is proud to feature the largest selection of original artwork from regional artists in the Seacoast. For more information, visit the NHAA at https://www.nhartassociation.org/ or call 603.431.4230.

Mireles moved to Massachusetts in 2022 and maintains a studio in Amesbury. He has exhibited at the Toledo Museum of Art, the National Center for Nature Photography, and various shows and galleries. The Toledo Museum of Art and galleries in Ohio, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine represent his work. In addition, he lectures, consults, and has served on design and art review panels for the Toledo Arts Commission and the Columbus-based Ohio Arts Council. For more information or to view his body of work, visit www.jessemireles.net.

Mireles moved to Massachusetts in 2022 and maintains a studio in Amesbury. He has exhibited at the Toledo Museum of Art, the National Center for Nature Photography, and various shows and galleries. The Toledo Museum of Art and galleries in Ohio, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine represent his work. In addition, he lectures, consults, and has served on design and art review panels for the Toledo Arts Commission and the Columbus-based Ohio Arts Council. For more information or to view his body of work, visit www.jessemireles.net.