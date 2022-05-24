Last Grill & Chill on the Lawn at Magdalena House

Photo by tabitha turner on Unsplash

Tue, May 24, 2022

Hotel Magdalena, 1101 Music Ln, Austin, TX, 78704

May's Grill & Chill On the Lawn is coming to an end with the very last Tuesday of the month. Now is your last chance to catch the classic cookout at Hotel Magdalena downtown, a popular local tradition involving unlimited grill eats, wine flights and grass-friendly lawn games.

The event takes place tonight (Tuesday, May 24th) at the Summer House on Music Lane belonging to Hotel Magdalena, which is a popular hotel located in the South Congress neighborhood of Austin, Texas.

Summer House on Music Lane is the fashionable hotel's all-day restaurant, complete with welcoming lake-house vibes and menu boasting local ingredients and even wood-grill fire cooking orchestrated by a chef that is also a culinary leader.

In the words of one diner who recently visited:

"The outdoor garden seating was lovely, and that's where we dined. There's a fresh herb and vegetable garden that centers it. Staff was friendly...The food was quite good, and we loved the ambiance. I'm excited to try more of the menu!"

Another wrote:

"They sat us on the patio and the weather was perfect and the patio vibe was great. It started out a bit slow getting our drinks as they had a very large dinner party, but they ended up comping that round, so that made up for it! The food was magnificent. Every dish we ordered was delicious and I'll say, we're a hard crowd to please. We couldn't find anything we disliked about any of the food. I highly, highly recommend checking them out. I can't wait to go back!"

Check out the event details on the hotel website here. Hope to see you there!