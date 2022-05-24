Local Initiative Provides Necessities for Afghan Refugee Families

Photo by The Chuqur Studio on Unsplash

Families in central Austin are banding together to offer continued financial aid and emotional support for Afghani refugee families who fled their war-torn nation last summer. One co-creator of the GoFundMe account recently introduced the initiative via local social media forms:

Hi guys, we are raising money for the 16 afghan refugee families at our school. Their government funding is coming to an end, and we are hoping to raise some money for them to help in this transition time. Below are some specific items they need if anyone has anything gently used they can offer. We also set up a gofundme site here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-families-from-afganistan."

Items requested:

2 air conditioning window units for a small apartment (they currently have no AC)

Sewing machine and sewing material

Vacuum

Wifi

Toys and puzzles (they have little to no toys for babies and kids)

Tea table

Blender

TV

Food (nuts, dried fruit, fresh fruit)

Clothes for babies, kids, women, and men (including Afghan clothing)

In addition to this newest initiative to help local refugee families struggling to make ends meet is another longer-standing operation called the Global Impact Initiative, a local non-profit focused primarily on providing skills and job training to refugees. According to one founder:

The Global Impact Initiative has already given out scholarships for an English Interpreters course using previously raised funds. We are also currently supplying support for refugees who are training to get their CDL license and have ongoing ESL and Tutoring sessions daily thanks to our wonderful volunteers - including some refugees! Please join our group (Austin Afghan Refugees) to read more about us and what has been accomplished (including: donations of laptops/tablets, clothing, household goods, food, masks, COVID tests, medical needs, mentoring & life skills training) and the other wonderful groups we are collaborating with.

As of earlier this year, GII had already provided the following:

Online Mentoring - 103 refugees

Online & On-site Tutoring - 67 refugees

Life-skills Training - 49 refugees

Full-time jobs - 8 refugees

Part-time jobs - 29 refugees

Medical support to 37 families

Warm clothes to 93 adults and 87 children

Kitchen supplies to 103 families

School supplies to 109 children

Masks, vitamins, etc. to 207 refugees

Technology to 153 adults and 69 children (computers, iPads, sewing machines)

Gift Cards to 27 families

Miscellaneous items to 269 families

