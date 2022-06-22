Austin, TX

New Non-Profit Serves Local Startup Investor Community

All Things Austin

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Accompanying Austin’s astronomical business growth in the past few years is a newly minted startup investor community aimed at catering specifically to the dual needs of local investors and the greater venture community.

Founded in 2021, Austin Venture Association (AVA) has hit the ground running with exclusive events and a rapidly growing Rolodex of venture capitalists, accelerators, university incubators, corporates, angels, family offices and more.

Aimed at amplifying and organizing the local venture community, AVA also dedicates considerable resources to providing education and professional development as well as delivering more powerful and efficient support to startups.

In the words of CS Freeland, Executive Director of Austin Venture Association:

“...The explosion of growth in just the past year has proven a challenge for anyone to keep up with…Two years ago maybe twenty venture capital firms considered Austin their headquarters. Now, in our Venture Directory, we’re seeing that number is closer to seventy— meaning the actual majority of venture capitalists here are new. That’s not even including the 50+ remote workers usually from a fund on the east or west coasts. It’s a huge moment in time and tremendous opportunity for startup investors to really come together.”

AVA co-founder Chris Shonk, who is also a partner at venture capital firm ATX Venture Partners, expressed a similar enthusiasm about the burgeoning local business opportunities:

“Both the quality and quantity of talented founders here rivals any tech market save Bay Area. It’s also spilling over to the VP, director and entry-level tech, sales, marketing and operations needed to truly scale a company. It’s wonderful to see so many capable people joining the ecosystem…The energy in Austin is very high…It’s great to see how this city will develop, and we encourage our community to take an active role in shaping that growth.”

In the same vein, AVA encourages those interested or involved in the dynamic evolution of the local startup and venture capital scene to apply for membership with AVA.

Feel free to contact AVA directly via their web-page with any questions, comments, news for blog or newsletter. AVA is particularly interested in hearing from others about events, job openings, new funds launched, new hire announcements, new venture firms, etcetera.

