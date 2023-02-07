The Best Neighborhoods in Seattle

seattle skyline Photo by Canva

If you are single or a young professional looking for the best areas in Seattle, then it is important to first establish what criteria should be used to determine what might qualify as the best Seattle neighborhoods. All Service Moving analyzes the city’s many residential centers and selecting our top picks for the best Seattle neighborhoods based on the area’s proximity to working centers in the office, nightlife opportunities, and the experiences you can have just walking around your area.

Seattle is much more than great coffee, the Seahawks, and the Space Needle. Seattle is known for various things, a great coffee culture–hello Starbucks and artisan coffee shops–a booming job market with over two Fortune 500 companies HQ-ing–including giants like Amazon and Microsoft–and a hipster vibe that's infused with waterfront fun.

Whether you want to experience a different lifestyle than in a typical US city, a progressive city focused on sustainability, or you just want to have one of the country's most incredible cups of joe, Seattle's waiting for you. Each neighborhood has something unique to offer, whether you want to see the sights, try the local food scene, check out the local bands or browse interesting shops.

Homebuyers might have difficulty choosing where to set anchor because of so many ideal neighborhoods to choose from. Prospective boat-owners who want to experience living by the water surrounded by towering trees have multiple options. Aspiring homeowners who want a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city but also desire quick access to its nightlife have more than a handful of live music spots to explore. It might be overwhelming to find the right area for you, so our team has put together a guide to several of the best places to live in Seattle.