Grow your nationalism while discovering natural beauties at Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park

YARNELL, AZ – Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, located on southbound Route 89, shall be a place for you to grow your inner nationalism while enjoying the scenery of Peeples Valley, Congress, and Wickenburg City. Here is the reason why.

This site has a historical record of The Yarnell Hill Fire, the event at Weaver Mountains that took the lives of 19 rangers gathered as The Granite Mountain Hotshots. You can hike along a 2.85-mile Hotshots Trail, elevating up to 1,200 feet, and then descend 400 feet to enter the Journey Trail.

The 7-mile trip features a commemorative plaque, photos, and stories of the fallen men every 600 feet. You can pay tributes by leaving mementos once you reach the observation deck at the end of the Hotshots Trail.

When you make a path along the Journey Trail, you will enter the Fatality Site and find 19 gabion baskets representing Hotshots’ personnel with a half-mast flagpole.

As the only free-admission Arizona State Park, the park won’t charge you upon entering the site. You can support the park operation by donating in the box provided at the trailhead.

You can use the shuttle running from the Yarnell Hill Fire to access the trailhead. It only operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays-Sundays, October to May. Remember to bring enough water as you won’t find available drinking water along the trek.

After visiting the park, you can replenish your body at Hilltop Hotdogs, Gilligans Pizza & Bar, Ranch House at Yarnell, and many more. Be sure to visit galleries and collectibles stores to complete your trip.

