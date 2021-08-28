Yarnell, AZ

Grow your nationalism while discovering natural beauties at Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park

Alistair Dominguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8zJ2_0bfT4pZI00

YARNELL, AZ – Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, located on southbound Route 89, shall be a place for you to grow your inner nationalism while enjoying the scenery of Peeples Valley, Congress, and Wickenburg City. Here is the reason why.

This site has a historical record of The Yarnell Hill Fire, the event at Weaver Mountains that took the lives of 19 rangers gathered as The Granite Mountain Hotshots. You can hike along a 2.85-mile Hotshots Trail, elevating up to 1,200 feet, and then descend 400 feet to enter the Journey Trail.

The 7-mile trip features a commemorative plaque, photos, and stories of the fallen men every 600 feet. You can pay tributes by leaving mementos once you reach the observation deck at the end of the Hotshots Trail.

When you make a path along the Journey Trail, you will enter the Fatality Site and find 19 gabion baskets representing Hotshots’ personnel with a half-mast flagpole.

As the only free-admission Arizona State Park, the park won’t charge you upon entering the site. You can support the park operation by donating in the box provided at the trailhead.

You can use the shuttle running from the Yarnell Hill Fire to access the trailhead. It only operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays-Sundays, October to May. Remember to bring enough water as you won’t find available drinking water along the trek.

After visiting the park, you can replenish your body at Hilltop Hotdogs, Gilligans Pizza & Bar, Ranch House at Yarnell, and many more. Be sure to visit galleries and collectibles stores to complete your trip.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

Phoenix, AZ
568 followers

More from Alistair Dominguez

Phoenix, AZ

Here are several tips and benefits of kayaking

PHOENIX, AZ - There are numerous lakes and rivers in Arizona where you can participate in a variety of water activities. To the north, Lyman Lake State Park, to the west, Lake Havasu State Park, and to the south, Roper Lake State Park. Kayaking is one of the sports available. Here is some kayaking safety advice from the Arizona State Park before you start kayaking.

Read full story
Arizona State

These are the wild animals you might see in Arizona State Parks

PHOENIX, AZ - Ever wonder how diverse Arizona's wildlife is? There are more than 800 wildlife species scattered around the state including its vegetation like cactus, pine trees, and many others.

Read full story
1 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Guides to Ice Cream Spots in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ – Summer season is still going, the sun makes sweat flowing down through the skin, and it is the time to indulge in some ice creams. Despite cooling the throat, ice creams are also rich in calcium and many essential vitamins and minerals. If you live or visit Gilbert, stop by these ice cream spots for your sweet tastebuds.

Read full story
1 comments
Flagstaff, AZ

CCC and Phoenix Truck Driving School provide Commercial Driving License courses in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Coconino Community College, or CCC, is now partnering with the Phoenix Truck Driving School to provide a four-week course of commercial driver’s license or CDL. This program is also supported by the ARIZONA@WORK program and funded by the Workforce Innovation Opportunities Act.

Read full story
Colorado State

City of Glendale is preparing for the drought of Colorado River

GLENDALE, AZ - The Bureau of Reclamation has announced that it is about to announce the Tier 1 Shortage of the Colorado River system including Lake Mead and Lake Powell. This would affect many regions in the Southwestern United States including the State of Arizona since the river supplies about 45 percent of Arizona’s water supply.

Read full story
1 comments
Sedona, AZ

Preserving camping sites while enjoying the summer season in Pickin' Up in the Pines: Summer Cleanup Series

SEDONA, AZ – The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality invites Sedona citizens and beyond to contribute to the watershed clean-up event, Pickin’ Up in the Pines, in Oak Creek this September 15 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Department of Health Services launches the program to monitor the pregnancy of Phoenix mothers

PHOENIX, AZ – Phoenix mothers may not worry about the health of their pregnancies and infants, as the Arizona Department of Health Services, or ADHS, and CDC launch Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring Systems or PRAMS.

Read full story
Tempe, AZ

City of Tempe offers various activity classes through this fall

TEMPE, AZ - To greet the fall season, the City of Tempe is opening various fitness classes both in person or virtually. The classes will begin in September and are for various age groups.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

City of Scottsdale holds "We The People" Constitution Day Contest

SCOTTSDALE. AZ - The City of Scottsdale will be holding the “We The People Constitution Day Contest” to celebrate the United State Constitution that was signed on September 17, 1787. Mayor David Ortega of Scottsdale stated that the Contest aims to give the understanding of citizen engagement into the government.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Try these four tasty ice cream vendors in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Hot seasons in Arizona are about to end, but our excitement to eat some ice cream will never end. Get ready for a brain freeze and enjoy our recommendations for ice cream places in Scottsdale to beat the summer heat.

Read full story
Buckeye, AZ

AZGFD holds the Robbins Butte Mentored Youth Dove Hunt in Buckeye City

BUCKEYE, AZ - The Arizona Game and Fish Department or AZGFD is announcing a new program called the Robbins Butte Mentored Youth Dove Hunt. The event will take place at Robbins Butte Wildlife Area at SR 85 and Narramore Road, Arlington, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 5 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Read full story
Superior, AZ

ADOT announces US 60 closures between Superior and Miami from September 12 through 17

SUPERIOR, AZ - On Saturday, August 28, 2021, the Arizona Department of Transportation or ADOT announced that there will be a bridge closure on the new Pinto Creek Bridge. The closure will be along US 60 between Superior and Miami from September 12 through 17, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Street Transportation Department reopens the 7th Street Bridge

PHOENIX. AZ - The City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department reopened the 7th Street Bridge last Saturday, August 28, 2021. The bridge underwent a six-month reconstruction project and was closed from February 28, 2021, due to fire damage to over 40 percent of its structure.

Read full story
Mohave County, AZ

Mohave County will hold mosquito fogging at several areas on August 30 evening

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ - Mohave County announces that there will be a mosquito fogging on Monday evening, August 30, 2021, due to the supervision result by the Mohave County Environmental Health Division or MCEHD. The result shows that several locations are qualified for mosquito control to be applied.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Bring back the nostalgia of arcade games in Cobra Arcade Bar

PHOENIX, AZ - Technology has been developing in many facets, including games. Nowadays, there are numerous games designed for consoles and personal computers, but in some time, you may miss the old days playing vintage arcade games. Worry not; Cobra Arcade Bar has it for you in Phoenix.

Read full story
Arizona State

Hot springs in Arizona for rejuvenation after weekdays

PHOENIX, AZ – The State of Arizona may be hot as it lies around deserts. But, there are some “hot spots” you may enjoy; those are hot springs. They have what you need to rejuvenate yourself after a long week of work, and here are some lists for your visit plan.

Read full story
1 comments
Goodyear, AZ

City of Goodyear offers 2021 Water Conservation Classes

GOODYEAR, AZ - The City of Goodyear is holding the 2021 Water Conservation Classes. It is a free series of events that provide knowledge for residents to conserve water by yard management and better irrigation system.

Read full story
1 comments
Chandler, AZ

JINYA Ramen Bar, a place for your Japanese taste experience

CHANDLER, AZ - Imagine when you scroll through social media and find people enjoying Japanese ramen with such a delicacy, making a mouthwatering desire for you to try it, too. If you're living or visiting Chandler, you may not find it difficult, as JINYA Ramen Bar opens its newest restaurant at 130 S. Arizona Ave.

Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Tonto National Forest, a place to enjoy an urban back-to-nature vacation in Chandler

CHANDLER. AZ - Visiting Chandler is not always about restaurants, bars, and spending every single penny in shopping centers. Chandler offers a preserved natural site you may not simply neglect; The Tonto National Forest.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy