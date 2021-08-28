Bring back the nostalgia of arcade games in Cobra Arcade Bar

PHOENIX, AZ - Technology has been developing in many facets, including games. Nowadays, there are numerous games designed for consoles and personal computers, but in some time, you may miss the old days playing vintage arcade games. Worry not; Cobra Arcade Bar has it for you in Phoenix.

Located on 801 N 2nd St #100, you can enjoy various popular games from the past, including pinball and arcade game machines. Every game operates with a token, and you can purchase some at the site. Not only bringing you back to old-time nostalgia, but it also serves cocktails and special menus starting from $5.

Some of those drinks go after game characters and terms, such as Kirby and Game Over. Kirby is a mixture of Ciroc Red Berry, Mint, Lemon, Orange Blossom Water, and Hibiscus, while Game Over may knock you out with its combination of Suerte Blanco, Passion Fruit, Lemon, and Plum Bitters.

The bar opens for people aged 21 and older, so you shall bring your ID or other corresponding documents, including valid passports and a Resident Alien Card. You may not worry about parking, as Cobra Arcade Bar has more than 20 free parking spots and multiple paid parking spaces around the site.

There is no designated dress code to enter Cobra Arcade Bar, as long as it doesn’t affiliate with gangs. Restrictions for belongings are up before entering the bar, as you can’t bring lasers, weapons of any kind, outside beverages, and drugs.

The bar opens from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day. You can reserve a table before 8 p.m. and organize private parties by contacting (602) 595-5873 or by email at info@cobraarcadebar.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.