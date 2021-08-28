Hot springs in Arizona for rejuvenation after weekdays

PHOENIX, AZ – The State of Arizona may be hot as it lies around deserts. But, there are some “hot spots” you may enjoy; those are hot springs. They have what you need to rejuvenate yourself after a long week of work, and here are some lists for your visit plan.

• Castle Hot Springs

Located on 5050 E. Castle Hot Springs Road at Morristown, this site offers you the hottest non-volcanic natural spring in the world. You can bathe in a therapeutic pool with a temperature of 120 F / 49 C.

To access the spring, you shall reserve a room at the resort. Children under 16 are not allowed into the bathing spot. You can call (877) 600-1137 to book your room and get more information.

• El Dorado Hot Springs

If you want a wild-west vibe while enjoying your bath therapy, head to 41225 Indian School Road in Tonopah and find El Dorado Hot Springs. Dirt paths, desert vegetations, and wood frame structures emphasize the rustic character of this underground hot spring.

There are various bathing spots you can choose from, including small size bathtubs to spacious stone pools. The admission fee comes at $15 per person per hour. The site also has camping grounds at $50 per person overnight.

You can come in person to its front desk or call (623) 386-5412 for reservations.

• Essence of Tranquility

This site offers a communal pool and five private pools for service. With an average temperature of 100 F, you can experience a relaxing bath with your friends and family. On-site camping spots and a communal kitchen are ready for you to stay overnight.

The admission fee comes at $8 per person for a one-hour bath and $15 for a 3-hour session. You can call (928) 428-9312 or come in person to 6074 S. Lebanon Loop at Safford for reservations.

