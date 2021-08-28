City of Goodyear offers 2021 Water Conservation Classes

GOODYEAR, AZ - The City of Goodyear is holding the 2021 Water Conservation Classes. It is a free series of events that provide knowledge for residents to conserve water by yard management and better irrigation system.

All classes will be from 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. at the Library Community Room C-102 at 14455 W. Van Buren St. behind the City Library. An online option is also available via Zoom platform. In addition, the City of Goodyear is also partnering with Liberty Water to offer several free virtual classes.

There are three Liberty Water classes. The first one was on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, titled Rainwater Harvesting, and the second will be on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, titled Fix a Leak Workshop. The third one will be on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, titled Winterize Your Home.

The first offline class is Goodyear Water Resources 101 on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The class will discuss the water sources in Goodyear and their relation to the Colorado River water shortages. The class will be led by Goodyear Water Resources Staff.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, the class will be titled Pruning for fall and winter. Jon Manning, a certified arborist, will lead the class to discuss the ways and time to trim plants and trees before the winter season.

The third, Landscape Watering 101, will be on Thursday, October 21, 2021, with Andrew Pirrone from Goodyear Water Conservation as the speaker. This class will discuss the correct and proper ways to water plants and lawns in the garden including when winter comes.

The last one is Edible Landscapes on Thursday, November 4, 2021, with Jon Manning as the speaker. He will explain various plant strategies to take advantage of the fruit trees in your garden by planting some of them.

Visit this page for registration.

