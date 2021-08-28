Arizona Emergency Information and Network shares Tuna Fish & Chips Casserole recipe for a storm lockdown

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Arizona will still face several monsoon storms and floods up until late September. This also means that there might be several others lockdowns. Regarding the case, the Arizona VOAD shares a recipe from AZEIN for you to go through a flood or storm lockdown.

This is Tuna Fish and Chips Casserole, a quick and simple meal yet still delicious. This dish does not need to be baked and uses canned food which is nonperishable ingredients.

The first one is to prepare the ingredients. Prepare two or three water-canned tuna and one package of instant ramen noodles. You may choose any flavor you like. Continue with a can of cream mushroom soup, a big bag of sour cream and onion-flavored potato chips, and a can of green beans or peas. For the seasoning, you can use garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

The second one is preparation. The first thing you need to do is to pour the tuna into a large bowl and break down the tuna chunks. Then, mix the tuna with the mushroom soup cream and add the seasonings. You may add the soup as much as you desired.

The next step is to boil the instant ramen noodles in three cups of water for about five minutes or until the noodle reaches the consistency you desired. If you only have an electric stove while in a power outage, you may skip this step. After the noodle is ready, drain the water and put it on another plate.

The last step is to mix the tuna mix and the noodle into a serving dish. Then, add the drained peas, salt, and pepper before finally put the crushed potato chips. The Tuna Fish and Chips Casserole is now ready.

