Six AZ 511 cameras to improve the traffic flow and tourism opportunities at Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ – Arizona Department of Transportation, or ADOT, recently installed six new AZ 511 cameras along State Route 95.

Trevor Eltringham, ADOT Northwestern Regional Manager, stated the camera installment aimed to coordinate all traffic signals throughout the western region, thus can be controlled remotely from the Traffic Operations Center.

It also helps ADOT engineers to monitor traffic conditions, adjust signal timing, and overcome traffic problems. Furthermore, the camera will also provide tourism information accessible through the ADOT’s Traveler Information website and AZ 511 application.

ADOT places those cameras at Acoma Boulevard, Smoketree Avenue, Palo Verde Boulevard, Kiowa Boulevard, Chenoweth Road, and The Shops Boulevard.

Despite monitoring the traffic flow, those cameras will assist highway supervisors in dispatching equipment and personnel in case of crashes, snow, floods, and other traffic issues.

Cameras will also aid residents to check their designated routes, whether there will be closures or other mishaps, accessible through the website and application of AZ 511 before they go out.

The $229,000 project is an approach of the Department’s Transportation Systems Management & Operation Division to enhance system efficiency and public safety while reducing traffic congestion and developing tourism aspects throughout the State.

Cameras will operate synergically with ramp meters and other equipment as a part of the Intelligent Technology System. The technology will adjust traffic lights’ timing patterns based on the volume and speed of the traffic.

The Division has implemented the technology on the State Route 69 of Prescott Valley and Prescott city, resulted in a 40 percent improvement in travel time. In advance, it has also operated in Phoenix and Tucson.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.