City of Glendale holds Open House Meeting regarding the sidewalks and bike facilities improvements

GLENDALE, AZ - The City of Glendale will be holding an Open House Meeting to discuss the design concepts of sidewalks and bike facilities improvements in Missouri Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The event will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. at O’Neil Recreation Center at 6448 W. Missouri Ave.

This meeting will invite the City of Glendale’s representatives and the design team and is open for all Glendale citizens. The city is open to the citizens’ comments as well. This project is included in the Design Assistance grant from the Maricopa Association of Governments to let the city continue the development of the designated area.

With the project, the city aims to improve the public’s mobility and access to various places including bus stops, residential areas, and business buildings. This project also includes around four miles of missing sidewalks and addressing gaps between bike lanes and general road users.

In addition, the City of Glendale also has a plan to create bike lanes on both sides of 67th Avenue between Missouri Avenue and Cholla Street. This plan aims to give the avenue multi-modal access to various places on 67th Avenue.

The bike lanes will merge with automobile lanes and will be painted in order to inform bicyclists and motorists of the shared pavement zones. The plan also will assess the bicycle-specific accommodations at intersections.

The City of Glendale has various upcoming projects that can be accessed here. Those are including the Right Tree, Right Place program, and HAWK Pedestrian Crossing Signals program.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.