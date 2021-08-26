Maricopa County Attorney's Office shares tips on how to avoid scams

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Scams are plans that contain fraudulent and dishonest ways to get funds or even personal information by a scammer with older adults at the top of the targeted list. This is because they have larger savings, home, and retirement funds instead of younger adults.

Scammers use text messages, mail and emails, phone calls, and social media. After that, they will ask about personal information or sell products or services to earn money or personal information.

We can avoid ourselves and our older relatives from getting scammed by these tips shared by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The first one is if you receive a scam phone call. The most important thing is actually never to give any personal data such as security numbers, bank account numbers, and passwords. They will usually use the “verification” reason to make their targets believe that was a legitimate call from a bank.

If the scammer starts to ask for several amounts of money for a gift card, close the call immediately and report the number. No organizations will ask their winners to pay for a prize. After that, you might want to make sure by contacting the related organization of which scammers claiming to be one.

The second one is when you get a banking scam. Contact your bank immediately if you managed to see unauthorized withdrawals that didn’t come from your transaction. Always be careful with any checks or money orders you get in your mailbox and email inbox and contact the related bank. Scammers are getting better at making the checks look official.

Lastly, be careful if you managed to get offers from investments that are indicated to be a pyramid or a Ponzi scheme. Those schemes usually promise fast and guaranteed investment returns. Always do extensive research on investments before you decide to spend your money on them.

For other tips, visit this page.

