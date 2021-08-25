Chandler Center for the Arts presents The Beatles' tributes for residents this Friday

CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts, or CCA, hosts a Free Summer Concert Series featuring Marmalade Skies this Friday, August 27, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

CCA invites residents to celebrate the tribute of The Beatles’ discography performed by Marmalade Skies. Most well-known hits will feature in the concert, from “A Hard Day’s Night” to “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” to give them the most of The Beatles’ experience.

Sponsored by Intel Corporation, the event takes place in the Main Stage of the CCA and residents can attend it without spending a penny. Also, there is no need to make a reservation as the CCA will apply a first-come, first-served basis of service with limited seats.

Residents can indulge in sodas, wines, beers, and many special menus, as well as taking a look into the Take a Hike exhibition inspired by Arizona’s parks, trails, and public lands in The Gallery. Furthermore, the CCA also provides exclusive tickets for the upcoming performance only purchasable during the event.

CCA also does a live stream of the performance for residents deciding to watch remotely from their homes. Residents shall register to get the access link of the live stream sent to their emails.

Attendees can enter the venue one hour before the event starts and shall comply with COVID-19 protocols. Those who are unvaccinated shall maintain a minimum of 6-feet distance from others and wear proper masks over their nose and mouth.

Residents can ask for detailed information about the event by calling 480-782-2680 or come in person to the CCA building at 250 North Arizona Avenue.

